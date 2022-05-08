A65 collision: Yorkshire Air Ambulance lands after serious crash near Settle

North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a serious collision took place on the A65 on Saturday.

By Grace Newton
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 8:05 am
Updated Sunday, 8th May 2022, 8:07 am

The collision between Settle and Long Preston, near The Courtyard, is believed to have involved a motorcyclist.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours on Saturday afternoon and re-opened in the evening.

A65 between Settle and Long Preston

North Yorkshire Police said: "The A65 is closed between Settle and Long Preston while we deal with a serious collision. Please avoid the area, and find an alternative route for your journey, while the emergency services work at the scene."

The force has been contacted for further information.

