A66 closure: Road shut in both directions from A1(M) Scotch Corner after serious collision

UPDATED AT 3pm: North Yorkshire Police said: "Police have attended a collision on the A66 today. The carriageway was closed from 10.40am to allow emergency services to deal with the incident. It reopened at 1.25pm and no injuries were reported."

National Highways said: "The A66 in North Yorkshire is closed in both directions between the A1M J53 (Scotch Corner) and the A67 (Bowes) due to a multi-vehicle collision.

"Emergency services including North Yorkshire Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene providing assistance."

A1(M) at Scotch Corner

Diversion route

Eastbound traffic for A1M north is advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol.

Eastbound traffic for the A1M south is advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol.

Exit the A66 eastbound at Bowes and take the A67 until Barnard Castle

Cross the River Tees by Bridgegate and continue through the town and at the outskirts of Barnard Castle, continue along the A67 by taking the right fork

Continue along the A67 passing through Winston for 13.5 miles until Darlington and the A67/B6280 roundabout

At this point, traffic will be segregated north or south depending on journey

Northbound traffic will be diverted left onto the B6280 following signs for A1M north to then re-join the A1M at J58 (Burtree)

Southbound traffic will be diverted right, following signs for the A1M south to then re-join the A1M southbound at J57

Westbound traffic, or traffic travelling from further afield is advised to use alternative trans-pennine routes such as the M62 or A69.

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

