Richmond and Northallerton MP Rishi Sunak has called on the government to give the green light to the A66 upgrade in next month’s spending review.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MP urged ministers to authorise the £14bn project during a visit this week to Bulk Logistics Group, a haulier based at Patrick Brompton, near Bedale.

Work on the upgrade was due to start this year after being approved by the previous government led by Mr Sunak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the dualling project of remaining single-carriageway sections between Scotch Corner and Penrith was halted by the new government as part of a review of major infrastructure projects.

Rishi Sunak at Bulk Logistics.

Mr Sunak said that delaying or abandoning the project would cost lives and hold back the region’s economy.

“Not going ahead or delaying the upgrade will cost businesses like Bulk Logistics and, even more importantly, the lives of many more motorists who use this road,” he said.

He added: “The A66’s safety record is poor – 12 people died using it in 2023 and the route has 50 per cent more casualties than the average for a road of this type.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The road’s high accident rate also leads to delays and congestion which costs regional businesses like Bulk Logistics. A large proportion of those accidents lead to complete closures of more than five hours, blocking this key link between the Yorkshire, the North-East and North-West and the UK’s major northern ports.

“Strong economic growth is essential for our country’s future and a properly upgraded A66 is vital to help businesses across the our region, and the UK as a whole, drive that growth.”

Michael Ward, managing director of the Bulk Logistics Group, which operates a fleet of 95 vehicles providing logistics services from centres located in Middlesbrough, Penrith, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bedale, said the current layout of the A66 was creating growing challenges for the business.

“As traffic volumes increase, congestion has become a regular issue,” he said

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once limited to public holidays and the summer months, delays are now a constant concern that impacts the day-to-day running of our operations.”

Richard Smith, managing director of the Road Haulage Association, who also attended the visit, added: “The A66 is a key local, regional and national route for east/west journeys in the north of England providing vital connections for freight, tourism and businesses across the UK.

“The route carries high levels of freight, with 25 per cent of the traffic being heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) compared to the national average figure of 12 per cent. The A66 is also an important route for tourism, providing access to the North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the Yorkshire Dales and the Lake District National Park.”

The call to upgrade the A66 comes weeks after three North Yorkshire MPs, Kevin Hollinrake, Sir Alec Shelbrooke and Tom Gordon, wrote to the Minister for Roads calling for improvements to the A64.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MPs said widening the route from the Hopgrove Roundabout to Barton-Le-Willows, between York and Scarborough, would deliver “transformational benefits” to the county.