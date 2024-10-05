MPs warn school bus services in West Yorkshire at risk with Arriva short 80 drivers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bus company, voted the worst performing operator in England in 2023, has insisted that no decisions have been made, however local MPs have told the Yorkshire Post that even some school services are potentially at risk.

It is understood that Arriva is considering plans to reduce routes and timetables due to the shortfall in drivers due to retirements and people leaving the profession.

The Labour MP, who is also a minister in the Department for Transport, said: “These are devastating plans by Arriva in West Yorkshire which appear to lay bare the contempt they hold for my constituents.

Arriva in West Yorkshire, which serves Leeds, has been ranked England’s worst bus operator. Photo: James Hardisty.

“Arriva in West Yorkshire has completely lost the public’s trust to operate any decent standard of bus service.

“For decades, unaccountable private operators have wreaked havoc on my constituents’ lives.

“By hampering social mobility and economic growth, incompetence on this scale from Arriva has meant nothing short of paralysis for our community.

“Arriva have serious questions to answer regarding how they have reached this new low.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Arriva had come last out of 55 bus operators in England in a survey of passengers by watchdog Transport Focus.

Only 66 per cent of travellers were satisfied with their last journey.

Jade Botterill, the new MP for Ossett and Denby Dale, has written to the bus company urging it not to cut services.

She toldthe Yorkshire Post: “Arriva has consistently failed to deliver even the most basic services, and has already been named as the worst bus operator in England.

“Many of the services are already sporadic and unreliable. Even before this decision, Arriva’s shameless running down of our bus services has left children late for school and elderly residents unable to reach health appointments.”

An Arriva West Yorkshire spokesperson said the company was working with the combined authority to explore more options, saying: “We need to be clear that no decisions have been reached.”

They explained: “We continue to recruit and train more drivers, and we are committed to expanding our workforce further.

“Despite over 200 new drivers joining Arriva West Yorkshire this year alone, we are struggling to deliver all our timetabled services.

“Passengers understandably tell us that the reliability of services is crucial, and it is essential that the timetables match the resource available to deliver them.”

However this will happen in phases, and the first routes are not set to be franchised across Leeds, Wakefield and Kirklees until 2027.

A combined authority spokesperson said: “We have belatedly been made aware of problems with this private operator affecting the reliability of services.

"We are taking buses back under public control so that we can bring an end to the postcode lottery of unreliable services across the region.