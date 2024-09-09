Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh claimed her “bus revolution” will save vital routes nationwide.

Legislation giving all local transport authorities new powers to run their own bus services will be laid before Parliament on Monday in the form of a statutory instrument.

Only metro mayors can currently control services in this way.

Bus franchising has been a huge success in Greater Manchester, and the network was brought back into public control in West Yorkshire earlier this year by mayor Tracy Brabin.

She said it was “the biggest change to the way buses are run for our region over the last 40 years, and will impact on generations to come”.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, making her announcement on West Yorkshire bus reform earlier this year. PIC: James Hardisty

Currently, most bus services are deregulated, provided by commercial operators who decide their own routes and timetables and also retain control over their revenue and profits.

Under the scheme, local authorities would set routes, timetables and fares for a number of different franchises, which bus operators would then bid competitively for.

West Yorkshire is the only area in the region where buses have been brought back into local control, although South Yorkshire is likely to follow suit later this year.

The Department for Transport (DfT) plans to bring forward a Buses Bill later in this parliamentary session to deliver changes to further support franchising, alongside other measures on areas such as funding and accessible travel.

The annual total distance travelled by buses in England has fallen by nearly 300 million miles since 2010, according to the department.

Ms Haigh, the Sheffield Heeley MP, said: “Buses are the lifeblood of our communities, but for too many people it has become impossible to rely on local services, as routes have been slashed and timetables hollowed out.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh during a visit to the Hitachi rail manufacturing plant in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

“Today is the first stop on our journey to delivering better buses across the country.

“After decades of failed deregulation, local leaders will finally have the powers to provide services that deliver for passengers.

“And we are taking steps to support local leaders to deliver improved bus services faster and cheaper than ever before.

“With local communities firmly back in the driving seat, our bus revolution will save vital routes up and down the country and put passengers first.”

Jason Prince, director of the Urban Transport Group, which represents West and South Yorkshire’s transport authorities, said: “We welcome the pace at which Government is moving on its ambitious transport agenda.

“Buses are the cornerstone of our public transport system, so it’s greatly encouraging to see this new package of measures which will deliver better bus services for more local areas.

“We look forward to working with Government to create a smoother journey for all bus passengers.”

Adam Hug, transport spokesperson for the Local Government Association which represents councils, said the proposals were “a step towards helping to restore public faith in local bus networks”.

“Buses remain critical to local government’s efforts to ensure that everyone can benefit from inclusive economic growth and job opportunities, and to prevent social isolation by making local services more accessible,” he said.

“They also continue to play a vital role in reducing carbon and other harmful emissions.

“These proposed measures recognise the fundamental role of local leadership in shaping future bus provision, which the LGA has long been calling for.

