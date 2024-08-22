The new government should start work on Northern Powerhouse Rail in full immediately, an influential new report has said.

Labour commissioned the Rail and Urban Transport Review while in opposition in December 2023, which was launched by Juergen Maier, the former Siemens CEO, yesterday at Bradford Town Hall.

It called for a bold long-term vision for UK transport infrastructure, to create a greener, more efficient network “fit not just for the next five years, but the next 50”.

Mr Maier said: “The proposals set out in this review are aimed at helping the Labour Party, now it is in government, to seize this moment with bold ambition and zeal.

“At the same time, it suggests some initial pragmatic steps to begin taking the UK on a new journey towards a longer-term national transport strategy.

“Only by delivering what is promised can we restore confidence. We can’t expect communities across the UK to be as enthusiastic about the poor service currently offered on our most overcrowded routes, like those across the Pennines.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh during a visit to the Hitachi rail manufacturing plant in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

“A new, modern east to west connection between the key cities in the North - like that experienced in London and the South East - cannot come soon enough.”

Chair of the review, Mr Maier said that Northern Powerhouse Rail, the planned high-speed line from Liverpool to Leeds, Hull and Sheffield, with a new station in Bradford, must go ahead in full.

The report stated: “This credible network does not need reviews or further optioneering, with the Integrated Rail Plan and Network North replacement of previous cuts to Northern Powerhouse Rail all having wasted time and effort, as well as significant sums in additional development cost.”

This is due to report back ahead of the Budget in the spring next year.

The Sheffield Heeley MP said: “This independent expert-led review provides a comprehensive assessment of the challenges and opportunities we face in delivering transport infrastructure in Britain, and will help inform this new Government’s thinking.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, making her announcement on West Yorkshire bus reform earlier this year. PIC: James Hardisty

“We are clear that we will deliver value for the taxpayer while turbocharging delivery of transport projects. That’s how you grow the economy in every corner of the country, and deliver the transport network that modern Britain needs.”

Industry sources told the Yorkshire Post that the location of the event was a good sign for the new station in Bradford and Northern Powerhouse Rail.

Coun Susan Hinchcliffe, leader of the city’s council said: “We were pleased to host such a significant report launch in Bradford with the Secretary of State and metro mayors.

“Connection to mainline rail for Bradford is crucial not just for our city but for the North’s economic success.

"The Transport Secretary made it clear she absolutely understands the role of rail in delivering a better economy and better services for the people of this country and won’t chop and change.”

Susan Hinchcliffe is the leader of Bradford Council. PIC: Simon Hulme

The review confirmed that a lack of connectivity across the North is hugely holding back the regions economically, and means they lag a long way behind London and the South East.

The report said: “High quality and affordable transport is essential for unlocking higher productivity.”

It also praised plans for a tram system across Leeds and Bradford as an example of how the industry can lead in decarbonisation, and pushed for greater planning powers to be devolved to provide housing alongside rail projects.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said from the launch: “This report makes it clear that mayors will play a crucial role in creating a better-connected country.

"We now have a huge opportunity to put an end to the chop and change of recent years, and work together to build a better future, with ambitious projects like our West Yorkshire Mass Transit system, and bringing buses back under local control.

"A long-term plan - backed by mayors with the powers and funding to deliver improved rail connections across the North - will help us turbocharge growth and build the transport network we need."

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard added: “I look forward to working with the Government and others to invest in South Yorkshire to create a world class, fully integrated public transport system connecting our buses, trams, trains and active travel routes.

“Because if we want people to stay near and go far, we need better public transport.”

A government spokesperson added: “The Transport Secretary has made clear her commitment to transforming Britain’s transport infrastructure and implementing the most radical overhaul of public transport in a generation.