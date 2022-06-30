Arriva Yorkshire strike suspended as workers promise to return this weekend

Unite the Union has announced the strike will be suspended and all 650 members of staff will return to work on Saturday, July 2.

The trade union said they will return to work while members vote on Arriva Yorkshire’s new pay offer, but if that offer is rejected the strike will resume.

It comes after workers at depots across Yorkshire walked out on June 6 and Unite said they were protesting against the company’s “pitiful offer of a 4.1 per cent pay increase” during the cost of living crisis.

Arriva Yorkshire workers have been on strike since Monday, June 6

All services were cancelled and no end date for the strike was set. Union officials and Arriva Yorkshire representatives have met several times in recent weeks, but failed to reach an agreement.

Unite regional officer Phil Bown said: “Arriva has come forward with an offer which our members will now be balloted on.

“While the ballot is being undertaken and as an act of goodwill Unite has suspended its strike action.”

Arriva Yorkshire has been approached for a comment.

The company previously offered the majority of workers a pay rise of between 8.2 per cent and 12.7 per cent, which would raise the top rate to £13.15 an hour, but it was not accepted.