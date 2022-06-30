Grimsby Crown Court heard that on Monday September 27 last year, Jason Holmes, aged 33, was driving along the M180 towards the junction with the M18, in between Hatfield and Thorne.

He was under the influence of a number of illegal and non-prescription drugs and drove at speed into the back of a silver car. They both pulled over onto the hard shoulder, where a third vehicle also pulled over to check on the welfare of the occupants of both vehicles.

Holmes then forced himself on his passenger, sexually assaulting her and strangling her with both his hands until she lost consciousness. Holmes dragged his victim down an embankment where he forcibly removed her clothes and attempted to rape her.

Jason Holmes, of Scunthorpe, was jailed on Friday having pleaded guilty to charges of attempted rape, dangerous driving, sexual assault, two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating.

He then went on to assault the drivers of both other cars that had stopped and was arrested at the scene.

He was later sentenced to six years and eight months imprisonment for attempted rape, and is required to register under the Sexual Offences Act indefinitely.

He was also sentenced to 10 months prison for dangerous driving, four months for sexual assault, one year and eight months for the first assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and one year for the second assault occasioning actual bodily harm, four months for assault by beating, and a further month for failing to provide a specimen for analysis, all to be served concurrently.

On release from prison he will also be disqualified from driving for a minimum of 18 months, and will be the subject of a restraining order preventing him from going near the victim.

DC Stephen Barnes, leading the investigation for South Yorkshire Police, said: “The victim had to go through an awful and harrowing ordeal which will stay with her for ever, and we commend her bravery in helping us with the investigation, re-living those frightening moments and helping us to prepare the case to get her attacker jailed.

“Thankfully, Holmes admitted the offences and spared the victim having to relive those moments yet again in a court room. We hope that they can now start to move on from this and look forward, rather than back.