Data sets from the Ministry of Justice and the Home Office have revealed that across England and Wales, there were 895 rape convictions – compared to 67,125 new cases for 2021 - and that just two per cent of 42,203 concluded investigations led to a prosecution.

Figures that have been broken down for Yorkshire and The Humber show there were 128 convictions for 6,678 rape reports across the four police force areas.

In South Yorkshire, 58 rape cases were heard in court in 2021 following investigations by South Yorkshire Police, with 18 resulting in convictions – up from 17 in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

However, 1,556 alleged rapes were recorded by the force last year, separate Home Office data outlines, which means only 2.6 per cent of the 1,049 rape investigations concluded by police last year led to a charge or summons.

The data also shows 22 per cent of cases were dropped due to evidential difficulties, despite the support of the victim and the suspect being identified, while a further 56 per cent were dropped because the victim did not support further action. No suspect was identified in 10 per cent of cases.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said the pilot courts, which are due to be operational in October, “will focus on improving support for victims, tackling the backlog and reducing delays”.

She also said that low prosecution rates have “effectively decriminalised” rape and discouraged victims from coming forward and reporting crimes.

Ms Butler said: “The vast majority of victims and survivors seeking criminal justice are being hugely let down by the system.”

Twenty-four rape cases were heard in court in 2021 following investigations by Humberside Police, with 25 resulting in convictions – up from 22 in 2019.

There were 981 alleged rapes recorded by the force last year and evidential difficulties meant 27 per cent of cases were dropped despite the support of the victim and the suspect being identified.

A further 60 per cent were dropped because the victim did not support further action. No suspect was identified in five per cent of cases.

For West Yorkshire Police investigations, 196 rape cases were heard in court, with 72 resulting in convictions from the 3,508 alleged rapes recorded by the force in 2021.

It is understood that 33 per cent of cases were dropped due to evidence issues, despite the support of the victim and the suspect being identified, while a further 34 per cent were dropped at the victim’s request. In 28 per cent of cases there was no suspect identified.

Ministry of Justice figures show 19 rape cases were heard in court in 2021 as a result of investigations by North Yorkshire Police, with 13 resulting in convictions – down from 16 in 2019.

A total of 633 alleged rapes were recorded by the force last year, separate Home Office data outlines.