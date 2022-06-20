Arriva Yorkshire strikes to continue after two weeks of disruption as talks break down

Workers across Yorkshire walked out on June 6 and Unite the Union said they were protesting against the company’s “pitiful offer of a 4.1 per cent pay increase” during the cost of living crisis.

No end date for the strike has been set and union officials met with Arriva Yorkshire representatives again today, but no agreement was reached.

Unite said negotiations at Arriva’s headquarters in Wakefield lasted for several hours, but ended without an “acceptable” pay offer.

The strike, which is preventing Arriva Yorkshire from operating any services in the region, began two weeks ago

Arriva Yorkshire said it has already offered workers a pay rise of between 8.2 per cent and 12.7 per cent, which would raise the top rate to £13.15 an hour.

The company is calling on the union to end the strike immediately and return to the negotiating table.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin said: "Sadly todays talks between Unite and Arriva have ended without a deal.

"I’ve spoken to both sides in the strongest terms making the case that this must now come to a positive conclusion for the sake of the people of West Yorkshire.

"I’m grateful to both parties that it now feels as if a deal is finally within sight.

"Negotiations are hard but I know there is a solution that will protect the interests of drivers, passengers and everyone in Wakefield, Dewsbury, Heckmondwike in their third week without bus services."

It comes as thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Network Rail and 13 train operators plan to walk out this week – on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday –during the biggest rail strike in 30 years.

Services across the UK will start to be affected from this evening, with just one in five trains running on strike days, primarily on main lines.