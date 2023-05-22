Three Northern stations in West Yorkshire are in the running to be named best loved in the UK as part of the World Cup of Stations this year.

Bingley, Mirfield and Sowerby Bridge have all been shortlisted in the competition, which is organised by the Rail Delivery Group in partnership with the Community Rail Network.

The stations are nominated in the Yorkshire and Humberside category. You can cast your vote from Tuesday, May 23, 2023 on the Rail Delivery Group website.

This year’s competition takes place during Community Rail Week which takes place from Monday, May 22 to Friday, May 26, 2023, designed to raise awareness for the work of dedicated volunteers that support local stations.

Northern Train at the station. (Pic credit: Northern)

There are more than 100 nominations from across Great Britain that were narrowed down to 48 by TV presenter Tim Dunn. The winner of each regional group will go through to the semi-finals on Thursday, May 25 and the final will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Regional director for Northern Rail, Tony Baxter, said: “Our stations are the very heart of the communities they serve and I hope the people of West Yorkshire will get behind Bingley, Mirfield and Sowerby Bridge as part of the World Cup of Stations competition.

“Community Rail Week, in itself, is a great initiative that highlights the positive impact that stations like Bingley, Mirfield and Sowerby Bridge have on their local community.

“Whether it’s supporting local businesses, being used for a social space or making the local environment a better place by being more sustainable - these stations are helping to make a difference and it’s good to see that recognised.”

TV presenter and shortlist judge, Tim Dunn, said: “I had the tricky task of selecting the shortlist of 48 stations - tricky, because it represents the work of 48 groups of chuffing ace volunteers.

“The time, energy and love each group gives is because of a love of our shared railway and their communities too. It might seem bonkers, but this competition showcases the hard work of hundreds countrywide, then amplifies and celebrates all in community rail.”

More than 1,200 stations across Britain are supported by station adoption groups, made up entirely of volunteers, that help to make stations welcoming and safe, bring people together and add value to their communities.

Usually the work of these groups extends further than just basic upkeep, incorporating community gardening and food growing, local arts projects, workshops and visits with children and young people.

The competition recognises the efforts of many workers across the country in the following categories:

- Creating social spaces

- Supporting local businesses

- Education stations - education spaces and workshops arranged by adoption groups held in their station

- Tourism stations - adoption groups using their station to promote local attractions

