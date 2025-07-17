Borrowby Show: ‘Every effort’ being made to reopen road in time for agricultural show

Road bosses say “every effort” is being made to ensure a North Yorkshire road reopens in time for a popular agricultural show.

Work was due to be completed at Crosby New Bridge, at Crosby, between Northallerton and Knayton, this week.

But North Yorkshire Council said in an update that it was now hoped to reopen the road by next Friday, July 25.

The route is the most direct road link between Northallerton and Borrowby Show, which will take place at the Hillside Rural Activities Park, Knayton, on Saturday, July 26.

The show celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.

The road has been closed since the beginning of June for the work to be carried out.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transportation, Cllr Malcolm Taylor, said: “A series of essential works have been continuing at Crosby New Bridge, with the road closed and a diversion in place.

“These complex works are now reaching their final stages and we hope the road will be reopened by Friday, July 25. This is subject to weather conditions with vital waterproofing work still to be completed.

“Every effort is being made to ensure the work is finished and the road reopened in time for the Borrowby Show, which is due to take place on Saturday, July 26.

“Further short-term closures may be required after that date to allow the contractor to safely remove all materials from the site.”