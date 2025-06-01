Calderdale: Elland Brickyard level crossing to close for upgrades as part of Transpennine Route project

The Elland Brickyard level crossing in Calderdale will be closed for several months as part of essential upgrades to support the Transpennine Route project.

The Elland Brickyard level crossing in Calderdale will be closed from Friday, June 20, until to Monday, October 13, as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU), a multi-billion-pound project aimed at enhancing rail services across the Pennines.

The closure is necessary due to an increase in train traffic on the Calder Valley line, which is being utilised to maintain passenger and freight services during upgrades on the main Transpennine route.

Engineers will install new equipment at the crossing to allow it to remain open during similar circumstances in the future.

Ben Shaw, Sponsor for TRU, said: “We’d like to thank the community for their understanding as we close Elland Brickyard level crossing – we’re aware it may cause some inconvenience, but it’s necessary to ensure safety.

“I’d encourage anyone who uses the crossing to check the map provided for a safe, alternative route.

“The increased rail traffic – which makes it unsuitable for use – is a direct result of major upgrades being delivered to the railway across West Yorkshire and beyond which will mean faster, more frequent trains on a greener, more reliable railway.”

