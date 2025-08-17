Call for MoD to pay towards Catterick transport infrastructure

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) should contribute towards improved transport links as it continues to expand a North Yorkshire military base, a councillor has claimed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors have this week granted planning permission for two new 85-bedroom accommodation blocks, as well as a strength and condition centre, sports pitches and workshops at Marne Barracks, in Catterick Village.

As well as two multi-use games areas, the development will include a rugby pitch, which was added following concerns from Sports England that the scheme would mean an overall reduction in sports pitches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A meeting at Swale House in Richmond on Thursday heard the scheme was part of the wider redevelopment of the barracks.

Catterick Garrison

Councillors voted unanimously to back the scheme, which the meeting heard would include solar panels on the roofs of buildings.

Speaking after the meeting, Green Party councillor Kevin Foster, member for the Hipswell and Colburn division, said he welcomed the development.

“These upgrades are vital and long overdue and it’s great to see solar panels being included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’ll enhance operational readiness for the regiment, secure military jobs, and provide a boost to the local economy.”

But Cllr Foster said he was disappointed that the Ministry of Defence had not been asked for a contribution towards improved transport links as part of the application.

“Over 160 additional personnel are expected to live on site which will put further pressure on the already congested local road network. I’m surprised no provision was made to improve roads or transport links.

“This is a missed opportunity to make sure both the military and wider community benefit fully from this investment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The councillor said he was urging the MoD and local authorities to ensure that future military developments in the Catterick Garrison area included funding agreements to support improvements in the transport network, especially the A6136, which runs through the town.