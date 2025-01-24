When works on York Castle Gateway scheme could start with revised plans being drawn up v.1

Works on the first phase of the redevelopment of the area around Clifford’s Tower could begin next year following after plans were revised, councillors have heard.

York Council’s Executive is set to decide on the appointment of contractors to carry out works on Phase One of the Castle Gateway scheme in May, according to officials.

Council city development lead Claire Foale told councillors the £3.5m first phase would see a new public park created following revisions to the scheme agreed in November 2023.

An impression of Phase One of the Castle Gateway scheme in York.

The comments at the council’s Corporate Services, Climate Change and Scrutiny Management Committee follow consultations on revisions to the scheme over the summer.

The Castle Gateway masterplan covers the area around Clifford’s Tower and the Eye of York where the River Foss meets the River Ouse.

Plans are currently being drawn up based on the feedback from the consultation and councillors heard an application was set to be lodged in March ahead of May’s Executive meeting.

The plans are based on proposed revisions including the inclusion of a flexible green space including a children’s play space.

Around 30 Blue Badge parking spaces are set to remain but the rest of the current Castle Car Park is set to close.

Councillors heard the reduction of city centre parking spaces had been factored in and it came as the council looks to cut care use as part of its Transport Strategy.

But while the majority of those consulted on the plans supported removing Castle Car Park, some were worried about how the loss of spaces would impact on city centre businesses.

Plans to build a multi-storey car park at St George’s Field Car Park are no longer set to go ahead and proposals for its future are currently being drawn up.

A council report stated there was also a focus on reducing the costs of delivering and managing the scheme.

A paved area initially planned to host events is no longer included in the latest version of the plans.

It added the council was continuing to explore uses for the vacant Castle Mills site while long-term plans remain to build affordable homes there.

Councillors heard £4.6m was still earmarked for a footbridge at the back of the Castle Museum over the River Foss to Castle Mills and for Tower Street bus stop improvements.

They also heard talks were ongoing with organisations with an interest in the site on how the site would be maintained, with help from volunteers currently being looked at.

A council report stated rising construction costs, interest rates and uncertainty in the housing market had all impacted the scheme since the business case was approved in 2020.

Two bids for Levelling Up funding to help cover the initial £13m costs of the project were unsuccessful.

Council interim Director of City Development Ms Foale told councillors officials were working on securing further funding for the Castle Gateway masterplan.