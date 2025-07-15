A new junction could be built on the main road through Catterick Garrison to access a proposed housing development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents are being asked for their views on plans to build around 100 new homes on land to the north of Catterick Road.

Developer Keepmoat held a public consultation event on its plans on July 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme would include around 100 new homes, which would be a mix of one, two, three and four-bed properties.

An artist's impression of the proposed new housing in Catterick Garrison released by the developer.

The homes would be a mix of detached, semi-detached and short terraced homes.

Landscaped open space would include retention of existing landscape features wherever feasible, the developers say.

Access to the development would be from a new junction on Catterick Road, which is currently the subject of a petition calling for measures to address congestion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The petition was launched by Hipswell and Colburn division councillor Kevin Foster.

He said: “This is not the first time developers have consulted locally about development in this location. Others have decided not to go forward with application.

“I stress that this is not a planning application and I have more than a few concerns if this was to go forward as an application. I have seen and heard the residents’ initial response to this and have already been contacted about their concerns.”

Catterick Garrison has seen a number of large-scale housing developments in recent years, despite a range of concerns from residents including the impact on congestion, local NHS services and the sewage system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The consultation event was held St Cuthbert’s Church Community Hall, in Hipswell, between 4pm and 7pm on Tuesday, July 15.

The company said: “Keepmoat Homes is preparing a full planning application for residential development at land north of Catterick Road, Colburn.

“The planning application will be submitted to North Yorkshire Council later this year.

“In advance of the submission of the planning application Keepmoat Homes is keen to share its emerging proposals with local residents and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“(The consultation event) will provide an opportunity for people to view proposals, talk to representatives from Keepmoat Homes’ design team, and to provide comments on the emerging proposals.”