Catterick Garrison: Petition calls for work to tackle gridlock in North Yorkshire military town

More than 500 people have signed a petition in 24 hours calling for work to tackle “frequient gridlocks” on a main road linking a North Yorkshire military town with the A1(M).

The petition, launched by North Yorkshire councillor Kevin Foster, urges improvements on the A6136 through Catterick Garrison.

The division member for Hipswell and Colburn has flagged up the issue as North Yorkshire Council leaders accept £1.2m to prepare investment plans for 32 towns and service centres across the county, including Catterick Garrison and Colburn, in a bid to provide a strategic approach to regeneration.

Coun Foster believes the investment plans can help the military town improve transport links and tackle the congestion.

The A6136 fin Catterick Garrison. Photo: Google.

He said: “A strategic, forward-thinking approach is needed across the region to unlock its potential and make North Yorkshire a better place in which to live and work.

“I have campaigned for improved travel infrastructure in Colburn and Catterick Garrison since becoming a councillor. Now, Colburn Town Council has the perfect chance to ensure these plans include a comprehensive, much-needed travel plan for our area.”

The petition, which will be sent to York and North Yorkshire mayor David Skaith, calls for improvements to the A6136 to reduce congestion, as well as better, more reliable bus service.

The Green Party councillor said: “We are all fed up with the congestion on this vital route, the only direct link between the A1 and Catterick Garrison.

“It is frequently gridlocked, causing pollution and making people late for work, hospital appointments, school, college and everything else.

“As a consequence of the congestion, buses run late or not at all. Everybody should be able to depend on a reliable bus service to get them where they need to be. We all deserve better.”

Members of North Yorkshire Council’s executive agreed to accept the £1.2m funding from York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority at a meeting on May 6.

The plans will be developed around key themes, including providing workspaces, revitalising town centres, improving travel options, regenerating cultural and heritage assets, and reducing health inequalities.

The programme will run over a three-year period from May this year.