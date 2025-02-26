Commuter chaos during rush hour in Yorkshire with delays due to a serious four car crash on the M621 and another on M62
Rush hour has been busier for commuters in Yorkshire on Wednesday (Feb 26), after a serious crash and road works are causing delays.
National Highways has confirmed there was a serious crash on the M62, in East Riding.
The road is now closed in both directions between junction 37 at Howden and junction 38 and the A63 at Hull.
Humberside Police commented: “Please be aware that the M62 is closed in both directions from junction 37 to junction 38 including both of the on and off slip roads whilst we deal with an ongoing incident.”
There have also been reports of a crash on the M621 involving four cars.
According to AA traffic reports there are long delays and two lanes closed due to the crash on the eastbound road from junction 2 A643 at Elland Road, to junction 3 on Meadow Road toward the City Centre.
Lanes two and three (of three) are closed.
Road works on the M1 between junction 43 on the M621 and junction 46 on the A63, A6120 and B6902 have caused delays and congestion, Leeds Travel Info also confirmed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.