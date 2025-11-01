Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Fletcher, who represented Don Valley when DSA closed in 2022, told The Yorkshire Post that nearby airports like Leeds Bradford and East Midlands “will not tolerate” taxpayer money being used to entice airlines.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard has said there have been “positive conversations” with Tui and Wizz Air - who previously operated out of the airport.

A Tui spokesperson said: “Doncaster Sheffield Airport has historically delivered a fantastic airport experience for our customers.

“We're always talking to airport operators about potential opportunities and are following the progress of the re-opening plans closely.”

A Wizz Air spokesperson added: “We constantly evaluate our network capabilities.”

However, only this week the budget airline has cut routes from the UK to Poland, including from Leeds Bradford.

The current plans would see commercial flights resume from 2028.

Mr Fletcher, who has recently published a book called The Revival, said: “To get these airlines anywhere near DSA, they are going to have to entice them with money to come and land.

“They cannot use taxpayers’ money for that because Leeds Bradford and East Midlands will take them to court straight away.

“The only way around will be to use private investment money.

“I want that airport to open, but I don’t think it can open at any cost.”

Mr Fletcher’s comments came as City of Doncaster Council papers revealed the overall cost of reopening the airport has increased to £193m.