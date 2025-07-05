Councillor concerned about ‘lack of transparency’ in A64 speed camera trial

A councillor has said there was a “lack of transparency” in the process of setting up North Yorkshire’s first fixed speed camera between Malton and Scarborough.

This week, North Yorkshire Police erected its first fixed speed camera on the A64 in Sherburn, which was subsequently vandalised hours before it was due to be turned on.

However, even before the camera was deliberately knocked over, according to the police, concerns were raised about its effectiveness and whether locals were appropriately consulted ahead of the planned three-month trial.

Coun Michelle Donohue-Moncrieff, who represents the Hunmanby and Sherburn division, said: “As the local North Yorkshire Councillor, it was disappointing to learn about the fixed speed camera trial through the media.

“As a result, I have not seen any evidence as to why this location was chosen. I remain to be convinced that this camera will alter drivers’ overall behaviour on the A64.”

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), she added: “It is likely that it causes worse behaviour by drivers on the sections of the A64 at Ganton and Staxton and East Heslerton, which I also represent.

“Sherburn has a pelican crossing, but pedestrians crossing the A64 at other villages are much more vulnerable to oncoming traffic. What assessment has been done around their safety if drivers start taking more risks at those locations?”

The Independent councillor stated that David Skaith, the Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, had “repeatedly refused to acknowledge the failure over decades to dual the A64 which is the real cause of problems on this route”.

“Putting a camera up won’t paper over the stark reality that the A64 is not fit for purpose. The Mayor is the problem, not the hard-pressed motorists,” she commented.

Responding to the criticism, James Farrar, Chief Executive of the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority, said the body had “set out its Strategic Transport Framework, which lays the groundwork for a full Local Transport Plan next year” and that objectives included healthier travel, accessible transport, safety, protecting the environment, and supporting economic growth.

He added: “This also fits in with the aims of the Police and Crime Plan, which set out how the Combined Authority will work with partners, including the YNY Road Safety Partnership, to achieve Vision Zero to prevent fatalities and serious injuries on our roads.

“The installation of North Yorkshire’s first fixed speed camera meets those aims, promoting healthier travel and safety – something that is particularly important near our schools.”

‘Lack of transparency from North Yorkshire Police’

Donohue-Moncrieff, an Independent councillor, said that “announcing the presence of the camera 24 hours before activation was not helpful”.

She said she did not condone the damage to the camera and added that “as a local representative, I cannot address local concerns – and those of Yorkshire Coast residents – about the effectiveness of the cameras due to the lack of transparency from the Mayor’s office and North Yorkshire Police on this issue.

“Proper consultation with all the local villages in the area would have ensured that these issues were addressed before activating the speed camera.”

The York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority said that issues regarding the camera, including consultations, were an issue for North Yorkshire Police.

The LDRS asked North Yorkshire Police (NYP) to address the assertion that there was “no proper consultation with locals”.

However, NYP did not directly address the questions about local consultation and directed the LDRS to a statement about the vandalism of the speed camera.

Ben Moseley, Assistant Chief Constable of North Yorkshire Police, said: “The purpose of trialling the first fixed speed camera is to reduce the risk of casualties from road traffic collisions.

“The location on the A64 was chosen due to the high volume of speeding offences that were captured by mobile safety vans which, when working in tandem with fixed cameras, can make a significant contribution towards safety by moderating a driver’s speed in the local area.”