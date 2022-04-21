Northern has been tackling fare evasion on this line over the past month.

This route was picked as it had the highest number of attempted fare evasion incidents across the Northern’s 470-managed stations in the past year.

During the month-long campaign, 570 fare evasion incidents were recorded and 352 penalty fees were issued.

Northern train departing from Doncaster to Leeds. (Pic credit: Northern)

Revenue protection teams have more than halved the number of incidents that would otherwise be recorded on the route, which takes 45 minutes and calls at Bentley, Adwick, South Elmsall, Fitzwilliam, Sandal and Agbrigg, Wakefield Westgate and Outwood.

Regional director for Northern, Tony Baxter, said: “Customers have a duty to buy a ticket for travel before they board a train - and the overwhelming majority of them do so.

“Unfortunately, there are certain routes - like Doncaster to Leeds - where we know some passengers routinely do not buy a ticket and attempt to evade our conductors and ticket sales staff.

“This is unfair to the fare paying passengers of Doncaster - and taxpayers at large - who are effectively subsidising the cost of travel for those who do not buy a ticket.

“Through this ‘period of action’, we hope we’ve hit home the necessity of buying a ticket before boarding one of our trains - and the consequences of not doing so.”