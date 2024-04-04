East Riding of Yorkshire Council is investing the money in its annual surface dressing programme, which is due to start on April 16, 2024, and is expected to take 13 weeks to complete, depending on weather conditions.

The programme will cover all types of roads, from A roads to unclassified roads and it will upgrade 139 sections of road in the area - around 69 miles in total, which is the same as a straight road from Beverley to Hartlepool.

Around 13,400 tonnes of stone chippings will be laid on road surfaces during the spring and summer operation.

Road improvements to take place in East Riding of Yorkshire. (Pic credit: East Riding of Yorkshire Council)

Surface dressing is a fast and cost-effective way of fixing, preserving and extending the lifespan of a road, and it is taken place every year by the council’s own highways maintenance team.

The work entails applying hot, adhesive bitumen on the road, covering it with chippings and then rolling them in.

Following on from that, road sweepers clear away any loose chippings after a few days and new road markings are put down as quickly as possible.

The process actively reduces the risk of potholes forming as it seals the road and stops water from entering and damaging the surface. It also greatly enhances skid resistance for vehicles.

The process is carried out during the spring and summer months as it requires warmer temperatures for the bitumen and chippings to take effect.

Residents and drivers will be notified before the works begin; a leaflet will be sent to all residents who will be impacted by the roadworks and advance warning signs will be posted on the roads before the works begin.

During and after the work temporary 20mph speed limits will be in force on the treated roads to reduce the possibility of vehicles skidding on the loose chippings and will be removed when the new road markings have been installed.

Disruption to traffic will be kept to a minimum, but drivers are asked to respect the 20mph speed limit that will be enforced to protect both the travelling public and the council’s workforce.

Following the completion of the surface dressing, any loose stone chippings left behind won’t go to waste.

Mechanical road sweepers are used to collect all the loose chippings which are then stored and every two years the council hires a giant industrial washing and grading machine to clean up all loose chippings so that they can be recycled and reused on the roads the following year.

The process recycles more than 7,000 tonnes of chippings and saves around £60,000 of council tax payers’ money.

Different roads are chosen for surface dressing every year across the East Riding of Yorkshire, from those needing the most attention.

Coun Paul West, the council’s cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “Our annual surface dressing plays a vitally important role in protecting the East Riding's roads and defending against potholes and other damage.

“Our teams will be working in more than 100 locations across the area this spring and summer and we'd like to thank residents and motorists for bearing with us while this work is carried out.”

Below is a list of the roads that will be affected by the project

East Yorkshire roads to be affected by £3.5 million surface dressing project

Flamborough Road, Bempton

Gillus Lane, Bempton

High Street, Bempton

Newsham Hill Lane, Bempton

Hatkill Lane, Bishop Wilton

Fortyfoot, Bridlington

Kingston Road, Bridlington

Queensgate, Bridlington

Scarborough Road, Bridlington

Main Street, Buckton

Newland Avenue, Driffield

Chapel Street, Flamborough

North Marine Drive, Flamborough

Woodcock Road, Flamborough

Hatkill Lane, Full Sutton

Boynton Lane, Grindale

Merside, Grindale

Harpham Lane, Harpham

Manor Farm Road, Kirkburn

Scarborough Road, Nafferton

Main Street, North Dalton

North Dalton Road, North Dalton

Main Street, Ruston Parva

Moor Road, Stamford Bridge

Kilham Lane, Thwing

Seamer Road, Thwing

Main Street, Warter

North Dalton Road, Warter

Road between Dalton Road and Huggate Road, Warter

Main Street, Wetwang

York Road, Wetwang

Oakfield Avenue, Barmby on the Marsh

South Street, Barmby on the Marsh

Station Lane, Barmby on the Marsh

Stocks Lane, Barmby on the Marsh

Green Lane, East Cottingwith

Langrickgate, East Cottingwith

Red Cap Lane, East Cottingwith

Whitegate Lane, East Cottingwith

Chiltern Road, Goole

Western Road, Goole

High Street, Holme on Spalding Moor

Market Weighton Road, Holme on Spalding Moor

Applegate, Howden

St Johns Street, Howden

St Peters Close, Howden

Orchard Close, Pocklington

Orchard Gardens, Pocklington

Orchard Way, Pocklington

Sherbuttgate Road North, Pocklington

Southfield Court, Pocklington

St Johns Close, Pocklington

Westfield Close, Pocklington

Westfield Road, Pocklington

Towthorpe Lane, Shiptonthorpe

Willitoft Lane, Wressle

Aike Lane, Aike

Chapel Lane, Aike

Armstrong Way, Beverley

Dog and Duck Lane, Beverley

Flemingate, Beverley

New Walkergate, Beverley

Ropery Close, Beverley

School Lane, Beverley

Spencer Street, Beverley

Walkergate, Beverley

York Road, Beverley

Dog Kennel Lane, Bishop Burton

Fisher Street, Etton

Aike Road, Lockington

Front Street, Lockington

Station Road, Lockington

Heater Corner to Cow Bridge, Lund

Heater Corner to Middleton Road, Lund

Alpha Avenue, Molescroft

Danesway, Molescroft

Pighill Way, Molescroft

Saxon Rise, Molescroft

Woodhall Park, Molescroft

Woodhall Way, Molescroft

Beverley Parklands, Woodmansey

Hull Road, Woodmansey

Minster Way, Woodmansey

The Glen, Woodmansey

Woodmans Way, Woodmansey

Beverley Road, Anlaby

Springfield Way Access Road, Anlaby

Burrill Lane, Brantingham

Ellerker Road, Brantingham

Main Street, Brantingham

The Green, Brantingham

Heads Lane, Hessle

Brough Road, South Cave

Jarrett Hills Lane, South Cave

Market Place, South Cave

Station Road, South Cave

Stonepit Lane, South Cave

Beverley Road, Walkington

The Parkway, Willerby

Hornsea Road, Atwick

Skipsea Road, Atwick

Beverley Road, Beeford

Skipsea Road, Beeford

Bridlington Road, Brandesburton

Pinfold Lane, Burstwick

Main Road, Burton Pidsea

Riston Road, Catwick

Rowpit Lane, Catwick

Hull Road, Coniston

Northfield Road, Coniston

Lanbwath Lane, Ellerby

Fieldend Lane, Elstronwick

Magdelengate, Hedon

Souttergate, Hedon

Holmeton Road, Hollym

Manor Lane, Hollym

Brook Drive, Hornsea

Greenacre Park, Hornsea

New Road, Hornsea

Lelley Road, Humbleton

Griffiths Way, Keyingham

Melville Close, Keyingham

Russell Drive, Keyingham

Saltaugh Road, Keyingham

Catwick Road, Long Riston

Rise Lane, Long Riston

Chapel Lane, Ottringham

South End Road, Ottringham

Station Road, Ottringham

High Street, Patrington

Staithes Road, Preston

Wyton Road, Preston

Rise Lane, Rise

Beeford Road, Skipsea

Hornsea Road, Skipsea

Hull Road, Skirlaugh