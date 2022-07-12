The Great Yorkshire Show will be taking place from Tuesday, July 12 to Friday, July 15 and as always, there will be some travel disruption and re-routing.

To make travel simpler for visitors, we have included all the necessary information on how to get to the event efficiently and safely.

Wetherby Road (A661) will be a one-way road from the Kestral Roundabout to the junction with Rudding Lane towards the Showground from 6.30pm on each day of the event.

The route between Rudding Lane and the Kestral Roundabout will be reversed at 2pm to reduce traffic leaving Harrogate. This will remain in place until 8pm and the restrictions may be removed earlier on condition of the volume of traffic.

Below are alternative routes to travel to the event dependant on each colour zone: Green, Brown and Blue.

Green Zone

For visitors travelling from Northumberland, Durham and Teeside:

- Leave the A1(M) at Junction 47 onto the A59 (Allerton Park)

- Follow the Show direction signs towards Knaresborough and then the A658 towards Harrogate

For alternative routes (No Show signs):

- Leave the A1(M) at Junction 50 and follow the A61 towards Ripon and then Harrogate to the Blue Zone

- Leave the A1(M) Junction 48 and travel towards Knaresborough and Harrogate on the A6055

For visitors travelling from the South on the A1(M):

- Visitors travelling to the event from the south along the A1(M) northbound carriageway should exit at Junction 46 (Wetherby) and follow the GYS direction signs

- At the roundabout turn right onto the A168 and follow the event signs

- After two miles turn left towards Knaresborough

- At the T-junction turn left onto the B6164 towards North Deighton (if the trac flow is heavy at this point then you may be directed right at this junction towards Little Ribston and Knaresborough - follow the signs

- In North Deighton turn right towards Spoorth and Harrogate and at the junction of the A661 turn right towards Harrogate and follow the event signs

For alternative routes (No Show signs):

- Leave the A1(M) at Junction 45, Grange Moor, and follow A168 towards Harrogate on the Wetherby bypass and then follow the Show signs

- The A661 from Wetherby to Spoorth is not a designated Show route and should be avoided

For visitors travelling from the East Coast, York and East Yorkshire:

- Follow the Show direction signs on the A64

- Join the A1(M) at Junction 44 and travel North

- Follow the directions outlined above

For alternative routes (No Show signs):

- From the A64 follow the A1237 York Outer Ring Road and the A59 towards Harrogate

- From A1237 take the B1224 towards Wetherby then follow the above directions

- From the A59 at Green Hammerton turn right onto the B6265 towards Boroughbridge and the A6055 to Knaresborough

The A59 from York to Harrogate must be avoided as delays may occur at Junction 47 A1(M)/A59 (Allerton Park), between 7am and 11am.

Brown Zone

For those travelling from Leeds, Bradford and Otley:

- Follow the A61 or A658 towards Harrogate

- Follow the Show direction signs on A658 towards York

For alternative routes (No Show signs):

- At the junction of the A61/A658 follow the A61 into Harrogate and turn right onto Hookstone Drive towards the Blue Zone

Blue Zone

For visitors travelling from the West, Skipton and Ripon:

- From A59 turn right at the junction with the B6161 two miles west of Harrogate

- Follow the Show direction signs on the B6161 and turn left towards Harrogate on the B6162 at Beckwithshaw

