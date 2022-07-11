The Shorthorn Society will be celebrating its 200th anniversary with 200 Shorthorn cattle coming to the Great Yorkshire Showground as well as a special appearance from HRH Princess Anne on Tuesday, July 12.

Princess Anne has appeared at the Great Yorkshire Show multiple times, most recently in 2014 and 2018.

The first day of Yorkshire’s biggest agricultural event will be the celebration day of the breed with a parade in the Show rings, awards and presentations.

Her Royal Highness Princess Anne visiting the 160th Great Yorkshire Show. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

In the evening of Wednesday, July 13, there will be a celebratory dinner taking place in the Pavilions of Harrogate and on Thursday, July 14, the National Show of Dairy Shorthorns will occur.

With 35,000 visitors a day expected to attend the four-day event, the farming and countryside showcase will be bigger than ever with competitive classes, celebrity appearances and an extensive food hall.

Great Yorkshire Show director, Charles Mills, said: “We are honoured that Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal will be visiting the Great Yorkshire Show and I shall be proud to accompany her throughout.

“This will be a very special year for the Shorthorn breed and what better way to mark the anniversary than with a visit from their patron and a wonderful Royal visitor.”