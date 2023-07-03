Race For Life is for all ages and abilities and consists of the original and most popular 5K event, which is just over three miles long, the 10K race, which is just over six miles long and the two mile 3K race.
The event is run by charity Cancer Research and there is no pressure to finish in a certain time; whether you would like to run, walk or jog, anyone is welcome.
It takes place at the Stray, Knaresborough Road, Harrogate on Sunday, July 9, 2023. The 5K and 3K races start at 11am and the 10K race starts at 10am. Racers are expected to arrive 30 to 45 minutes before the start time of the race.
Road closures in Harrogate during Race For Life 2023
Schedule 1 - Temporary prohibition of traffic
Oatlands Drive, Harrogate - from its junction with Knaresborough Road/York Place (A6040) to its junction with St Winifred’s Road.
Stray Rein, Harrogate - from its junction with York Place (A6040) to its junction with Stray Walk/Cavendish Avenue.
Schedule 2 - Temporary prohibition of waiting and loading
Oatlands Drive, Harrogate - from its junction with Knaresborough Road/York Place (A6040) to its junction with Wheatlands Road East.
Stray Rein, Harrogate - from its junction with York Place (A6040) to its junction with Stray Walk/Cavendish Avenue.
No waiting cones will be out on Saturday, July 8, 2023 and roads will be closed from 7.30am to approximately 1pm.