There will be a number of temporary road closures and restrictions on the day of Race For Life in Harrogate this weekend.

Race For Life is for all ages and abilities and consists of the original and most popular 5K event, which is just over three miles long, the 10K race, which is just over six miles long and the two mile 3K race.

The event is run by charity Cancer Research and there is no pressure to finish in a certain time; whether you would like to run, walk or jog, anyone is welcome.

It takes place at the Stray, Knaresborough Road, Harrogate on Sunday, July 9, 2023. The 5K and 3K races start at 11am and the 10K race starts at 10am. Racers are expected to arrive 30 to 45 minutes before the start time of the race.

Road closure sign. (Pic credit: Andrew Bellis)

Road closures in Harrogate during Race For Life 2023

Schedule 1 - Temporary prohibition of traffic

Oatlands Drive, Harrogate - from its junction with Knaresborough Road/York Place (A6040) to its junction with St Winifred’s Road.

Stray Rein, Harrogate - from its junction with York Place (A6040) to its junction with Stray Walk/Cavendish Avenue.

The race will take place at The Stray in Harrogate. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Schedule 2 - Temporary prohibition of waiting and loading

Oatlands Drive, Harrogate - from its junction with Knaresborough Road/York Place (A6040) to its junction with Wheatlands Road East.

Stray Rein, Harrogate - from its junction with York Place (A6040) to its junction with Stray Walk/Cavendish Avenue.