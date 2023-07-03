All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Harrogate Race For Life 2023 road closures: Where are the road closures in Harrogate, when will they be closed and for how long for?

There will be a number of temporary road closures and restrictions on the day of Race For Life in Harrogate this weekend.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 17:31 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 17:58 BST

Race For Life is for all ages and abilities and consists of the original and most popular 5K event, which is just over three miles long, the 10K race, which is just over six miles long and the two mile 3K race.

The event is run by charity Cancer Research and there is no pressure to finish in a certain time; whether you would like to run, walk or jog, anyone is welcome.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It takes place at the Stray, Knaresborough Road, Harrogate on Sunday, July 9, 2023. The 5K and 3K races start at 11am and the 10K race starts at 10am. Racers are expected to arrive 30 to 45 minutes before the start time of the race.

Most Popular
Road closure sign. (Pic credit: Andrew Bellis)Road closure sign. (Pic credit: Andrew Bellis)
Road closure sign. (Pic credit: Andrew Bellis)

Road closures in Harrogate during Race For Life 2023

Schedule 1 - Temporary prohibition of traffic

Oatlands Drive, Harrogate - from its junction with Knaresborough Road/York Place (A6040) to its junction with St Winifred’s Road.

Stray Rein, Harrogate - from its junction with York Place (A6040) to its junction with Stray Walk/Cavendish Avenue.

The race will take place at The Stray in Harrogate. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)The race will take place at The Stray in Harrogate. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)
The race will take place at The Stray in Harrogate. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Schedule 2 - Temporary prohibition of waiting and loading

Oatlands Drive, Harrogate - from its junction with Knaresborough Road/York Place (A6040) to its junction with Wheatlands Road East.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stray Rein, Harrogate - from its junction with York Place (A6040) to its junction with Stray Walk/Cavendish Avenue.

No waiting cones will be out on Saturday, July 8, 2023 and roads will be closed from 7.30am to approximately 1pm.

Related topics:HarrogateOatlands Drive