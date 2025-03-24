North Yorkshire’s mayor should secure funding for a planned rail station at Haxby after saying he is prioritising public transport over dualling the A64, a York opposition councillor has said.

Opposition Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson Coun Stephen Fenton said rail, bus and road improvements were all needed, including the Haxby station and the often-congested A64 York to Scarborough route.

Labour York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith said he knew people wanted to see improvements and was working to make the case for Haxby Station and the A64.

A Government spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) both projects were among those being considered as part of an ongoing spending review amid a challenging financial situation nationally.

Proposed appearance of Haxby Station Credit Network Rail

It comes after local Conservatives accused Mr Skaith of failing to make progress on long sought after improvements to the A64.

Conservatives including York Council group leader Coun Chris Steward said internal combined authority communications obtained through a freedom of information request exposed inaction and evasion over the project.

Emails showed officials discussing changing references to dualling to improvements, saying the project would require significant Government funding and admitting little progress had been made on a corridor study.

Speaking to BBC Radio York, Mr Skaith said improving public transport was deemed better value for money than dualling the road which would cost hundreds of millions of pounds.

He added while he would still welcome funding for improvements to the A64 the project may not be a priority for the Labour Government.

Coun Fenton said dualling hopes took a blow when the previous Conservative government said dualling from the Hopgrove roundabout to Barton-Le-Willows would not start until at least 2030.

That section is dualling is among projects which are set to be considered for delivery beyond 2031.

The Liberal Demcrat added that Mr Skaith’s comments suggested history was repeating itself under Labour while uncertainty remains over the planned Haxby Station.

The project was set to receive £3.5m from the Restoring Your Railways fund which was axed last year and Government financial support for the scheme remains under review.

The opposition transport spokesperson said: “The congestion that regularly clogs up the A64 has a huge impact on local residents and businesses and is holding back the local economy.

“This is not a choice between investing in critical road links and investing in public transport and active travel, both are necessary. If the mayor is serious about investing in rail he should secure the funding for Haxby Station which the Labour Government has taken away.”

Labour mayor Mr Skaith said he was working with York Council to strengthen the case for Haxby Station.

He added he was working to ensure the way that national funding for infrastructure is alloted is fairer for places like North Yorkshire.

The mayor said: “I’m committed to building a transport system that’s accessible, sustainable, and convenient.

“That’s why I’m working with TransPennine to push for half-hourly trains between York and Scarborough, improving bus services in our rural areas, and making our streets safer for walking, wheeling and cycling.

“We’re also developing a regional transport plan to look at how all forms of transport can connect across our region, including the A64 corridor.”

The Government’s spokesperson said they were committed to working with local leaders to improve transport.

The spokesperson said: “Transport is an essential part of our mission to rebuild Britain, and we’re committed to improving connectivity and boosting growth across the North.”

Dualling the A64 was a major issue during York and North Yorkshire’s mayoral elections last year and campaigners have long called for improvements to the road.

Plans for a new station in Haxby were approved in February 2024 and building was initially set to begin this year.