How long should I get to Leeds Bradford Airport before my flight? Airport offers guidance

Long queues, cancellations and delays at airports across the country mean passengers due to fly in the lead up to the bank holiday weekend (June 2-5) are arriving at airports earlier in a bid to make their flights.
Leeds Bradford Airport is asking customers not to arrive at the airport any earlier than three hours before their flight.
Some airlines are actively managing queues to pull people to the front as their flight nears departure, a spokesperson for the airport said, with each airline having their own policy around this.
The spokesperson also urged passengers to meticulously prepare their carry-on baggage to help their journey through security go smoothly.
“Remove all large electronic devices, carry liquids and gels less than 100ml in a 1 litre zip lock bag, do not carry liquids over 100ml or other prohibited items in carry-on baggage,” they said.
“Empty your pockets - Remove all items from pockets, remove any jackets or coats and remove any boots or high heeled shoes and put them and pocket contents through the xray units.”