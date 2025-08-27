Huddersfield station closure: Yorkshire railway closure to impact services towards Manchester, Leeds, York, Bradford and Sheffield
During the 30-day closure period, services from Huddersfield towards Manchester, Leeds, York, Bradford and Sheffield will be affected.
The station will reopen on September 29, 2025, with three platforms in use instead of six and from this time until early 2027 when the station upgrade is fully complete, there will be change to some of its services.
Huddersfield station will be closed from Saturday, August 30, 2025, and there will be diversionary routes available where possible, as well as rail replacement buses.
Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) advises customers that before they head out, to give themselves some extra time and use the website to plan their journey and check diversion routes as its road network will also be affected.
The TRU team will be outside the station in St. George’s Square, on Thursday, August 21, 2025, from 3pm to 7pm for anyone who would like to know more about the project.
The closure is part of a multi-billion-pound project which will transform rail travel across the Pennines.
During the closure, teams from Network Rail will be delivering platform and track remodelling work at Huddersfield station which includes extending the length of the current platform 2 to accommodate longer trains and remodelling the current platform 1 with platform extensions taking place to the east of the station.
Alongside this, there will be an extensive amount of work taking place on Huddersfield viaduct, with one of the arches being completely replaced, whilst other sections of the viaduct will undergo significant strengthening work.
Further work will also be taking place on the route between Huddersfield and Stalybridge and at Deighton station as well.