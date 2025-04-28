Huddersfield station will be closed for a month during the summer to enable major Transpennine Route Upgrade engineering work.

The railway station will be closed from Saturday, August 30 until Monday, September 29, 2025.

The ongoing upgrade of the Grade I listed station, which started a year ago, is crucial to unlocking the benefits of improved rail travel across the North, and this marks the most significant stage of the programme to date.

The work includes major track and platform remodelling, which will transform the layout of the station and enable more trains with more seats to run through the area on a greener, more reliable railway, once the wider rail upgrades are complete in Huddersfield.

Roof work. (Pic credit: Network Rail)

These upgrades to Huddersfield railway station will pave the way for further infrastructure enhancements in the near future, with the installation of a new, accessible footbridge and the restoration of the historic Grade II listed tearooms. They were carefully dismantled in 8,000 different pieces last year so they can be repainted and relocated to a new location on the platform.

The restoration of the station roof canopy continues, with the scaffolding and coverings of one section to be removed in the coming weeks. The renovation of one of the country’s remaining few ‘Euston style’ roofs has been meticulously planned with engineers preserving the canopy’s historic features whilst enhancing its durability for future generations.

During the 30-day closure, no trains will run through the station, with diversionary routes and rail replacement buses in operation to keep customers on the move. Following the 30-day closure, only three platforms will be in operation temporarily.

TRU sponsor, Gareth Hope, said: “Our upgrade of Huddersfield station is one of the most important projects across the entire TRU programme, and this 30-day closure will allow us to take a giant leap towards giving the station a deserved makeover without harming its heritage.

“Ultimately, the work in Huddersfield is key to improving the journeys of millions of people across the North – increasing the number of tracks through the station and remodelling its platforms means we will will be able to run faster, more frequent trains with enhanced capacity in the future.

“We’re pleased with the recent programme milestones in Huddersfield and are excited for these to progress further in the summer.”

Major projects and TRU director at TransPennine Express, Chris Nutton, said: “The 30-day closure is a milestone in the history of Huddersfield railway station that will pave the way for the future benefits of the TRU programme to be unlocked and I’d like to thank everyone who’s working hard in the background to turn this into a major success.

“During the closure, TPE won’t be able to run trains through the station for 30 days, with Brighouse functioning as the gateway to Huddersfield in those weeks.