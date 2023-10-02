Hull Fair returns to East Yorkshire this month and to protect the safety of visitors and residents a number of roads will be temporarily closed.

The fair is thought to be one of the largest travelling fairs in Europe with more than 250 rides and a variety of attractions.

It offers traditional activities such as palm reading, waltzers and dodgems, alongside new rides across the city centre of Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will run from Friday, October 6 at 5pm to Saturday, October 14, 2023 until 11pm, with the exception of Sunday, October 8.

City centre of Hull. (Pic credit: Lindsey Parnaby / AFP via Getty Images)

The official opening ceremony will start on the first day at 5pm by the Lord Mayor of Kingston upon Hull Kalvin Neal who will be ringing the bell.

During the event, there will be a number of road closures enforced to keep residents and visitors safe.

Hull road closures dates and times

Here is a breakdown of scheduled and emergency road closures taking place across Hull over the next few weeks.

Granville Street

Date: October 6 to October 14

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time: Full length road closure possible from 4pm Friday (October 6) to 11pm Saturday (October 14). Please note it will only occur if the car park is at full capacity.

Lowther Street

Date: October 4 to October 15

Time: Road closure in place from Walton Street, from 10am Wednesday (October 4) to 2pm Sunday (October 15).

Pulman Street

Date: October 6 and October 7

Time: Full road closure in place from 3pm to 11pm on Friday (October 6) and from 2pm to 11pm on Saturday (October 7).

Pulman Street

Date: October 9 to October 12

Time: Full road closure in place from 4pm on Monday (October 9) to 11pm on Thursday (October 12).

Pulman Street

Date: October 13 and October 14

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time: Full road closure in place from 3pm on Friday (October 13) to 11pm on Saturday (October 14).

Sandringham Street

Date: October 6 to October 14

Time: Full length road closure possible from 4pm on Friday (October 6) to 11pm on Saturday (October 14). Please note this closure will only take place if the car park is at full capacity.

Walton Street

Date: October 4 to October 15

Time: Road closure from Spring Bank to Anlaby Road, from 10am on Wednesday (October 4) to 2pm on Sunday (October 15).

Walton Street

Date: October 4 to October October 15