Hull Fair 2023 road closures: Dates and times of road closures taking place in Hull during the annual Yorkshire event attended by Lord Mayor Kalvin Neal
The fair is thought to be one of the largest travelling fairs in Europe with more than 250 rides and a variety of attractions.
It offers traditional activities such as palm reading, waltzers and dodgems, alongside new rides across the city centre of Hull.
The event will run from Friday, October 6 at 5pm to Saturday, October 14, 2023 until 11pm, with the exception of Sunday, October 8.
The official opening ceremony will start on the first day at 5pm by the Lord Mayor of Kingston upon Hull Kalvin Neal who will be ringing the bell.
During the event, there will be a number of road closures enforced to keep residents and visitors safe.
Hull road closures dates and times
Here is a breakdown of scheduled and emergency road closures taking place across Hull over the next few weeks.
Granville Street
Date: October 6 to October 14
Time: Full length road closure possible from 4pm Friday (October 6) to 11pm Saturday (October 14). Please note it will only occur if the car park is at full capacity.
Lowther Street
Date: October 4 to October 15
Time: Road closure in place from Walton Street, from 10am Wednesday (October 4) to 2pm Sunday (October 15).
Pulman Street
Date: October 6 and October 7
Time: Full road closure in place from 3pm to 11pm on Friday (October 6) and from 2pm to 11pm on Saturday (October 7).
Pulman Street
Date: October 9 to October 12
Time: Full road closure in place from 4pm on Monday (October 9) to 11pm on Thursday (October 12).
Pulman Street
Date: October 13 and October 14
Time: Full road closure in place from 3pm on Friday (October 13) to 11pm on Saturday (October 14).
Sandringham Street
Date: October 6 to October 14
Time: Full length road closure possible from 4pm on Friday (October 6) to 11pm on Saturday (October 14). Please note this closure will only take place if the car park is at full capacity.
Walton Street
Date: October 4 to October 15
Time: Road closure from Spring Bank to Anlaby Road, from 10am on Wednesday (October 4) to 2pm on Sunday (October 15).
Walton Street
Date: October 4 to October October 15
Time: Full length road closure from 10am on Wednesday (October 4) to 2pm on Sunday (October 15).