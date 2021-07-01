Jet2 relaunches flights to green list Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca from Leeds Bradford Airport as bookings surge

Jet2 has resumed flights to green list countries from Leeds Bradford Airport

Flights departed this morning to green list destinations Ibiza, Menorca and Mallorca with further flights due to take off from LBA to Madeira on Saturday, July 3.

It follows the government's announcement that the Balearic Islands and Malta are now on the green list - meaning travellers do not have to quarantine when they return.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the news, Jet2 reported a "huge surge" in bookings from Leeds Bradford Airport to these destinations, with customers clocking to book July and August holidays.

According to the airline, bookings for July alone were up more than 3,000 per cent at one point, and bookings for Madeira jumped by almost 1,500 per cent.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays put additional flights on sale to Madeira from Leeds Bradford Airport to create thousands of extra seats on sale throughout the summer.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to see our international flights take off again today from Leeds Bradford Airport and to be resuming our award-winning flights and holidays programme to Ibiza, Menorca and Majorca.

"As well as waving customers off to these destinations this morning, we also have flights to Madeira due to depart on Saturday, so we look forward to taking more customers in the region on their well-deserved holidays.

“We know how much pent-up demand there is from our customers and independent travel agents to enjoy our award-winning flights and real package holidays once again, and we have already added extra flights to Madeira to cope with demand.

"It is fantastic to be back in the air and our focus now is on doing what we do best - delivering award winning customer service and package holidays you can trust!

"We look forward to more destinations being added to the UK’s Green List very soon and taking more customers to their favourite sunshine hotspots.”

Vincent Hodder, CEO of Leeds Bradford Airport said: “We’re delighted to welcome back Jet2.com flights for green list destinations at LBA.

"The opportunity to travel to the popular destination in Spain, Portugal and Malta will be welcome news for holidaymakers across the region.