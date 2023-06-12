Various roads in Leeds will be closed or will have restricted access to ensure the safety of those taking part in the Leeds 10K charity run.

Runners of all ages and abilities will be travelling into the city of Leeds on Sunday, June 18, 2023, for the charity road run, the Leeds 10K.

The event was founded by Jane Tomlinson in 2007 and was her lasting legacy; having raised £1.8 million for charity while she was battling terminal cancer. She decided to set up the Leeds 10K to continue the fundraising vehicle for charities that she had started.

The day is predicted to raise tens of thousands of pounds for various charitable causes including the event’s partner charities the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Leeds Hospitals Charity, Leeds Mind, Macmillan Cancer Support, St George’s Crypt and Candlelighters.

Road closure signage. (Pic credit: Frank Reid)

The race will start at 9am outside the Parkinson Steps at the University of Leeds and those who will be taking part will be able to enjoy the views of the city as they take a route through Headingley and then into Meanwood before winding back past the First Direct Arena and finishing outside Leeds Art Gallery on The Headrow.

Rob Burrow MBE will also be taking part as well as his family in the Leeds Arena Group Mini and Junior run.

The Arena Group Leeds Mini and Junior runs are open to anyone from the ages of three plus, offering a family-friendly atmosphere, friends and schools to stay active and healthy.

The Mini 1.5km course is open to children aged between three and eight and the junior 2.35km course caters for children aged between nine and 15, both welcoming all abilities to wheel, walk, jog and run.

Buildings on The Headrow in Leeds. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The Arena Group Leeds Mini and Junior events will begin and finish at the Parkinson Steps of the University of Leeds and the junior event will start at 9.45am and the mini at 9.55am.

BBC Radio Leeds will be broadcasting live from the start and finish line.

Operations director at Run For All, Tristan Batley-Kyle, said: “As with many major running events, some road closures are put in place to ensure the safety of the participants and spectators.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused. All closures will be lifted as soon as possible.”

Merrion Street, Leeds. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Leeds road closures for 10K charity run

Road closures take place on Sunday, June 18 and parking suspensions will occur between Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Road closures

Albion Street

Meanwood Road, Monk Bridge Road Junction. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

- The Headrow to Great George Street from 8am to 11.45am

Blenheim Terrace

- The whole (from Blackman Lane) from 4am to 12pm

Calverley Street

- South Parade to Great George Street from 4am to 3pm

Cavendish Road

- The whole from 4am to 12pm

Clarendon Road

- Woodhouse Lane to Woodlsey Road from 8am to 10am

Cookridge Street

- Great George Street to Portland Gate from 8.45am to 3pm

- The Headrow to Great George Street from 4am to 3pm

Great George Street

- Woodhouse Lane to Calverley Street from 8.45am to 3pm

Grove Lane

- Grove Road to Meanwood Road from 8am to 11am

Grove Road

- Grove Lane to Monk Bridge Road from 8am to 11am

Headingley Lane

- Woodhouse Lane to Otley Road from 8am to 10.30am

Hyde Park Road

- Moorland Road to Woodhouse Lane from 8am to 10am

Lovell Park Road

- The whole from 8am to 11.45am

Meanwood Road

- Bentley Lane to Stainbeck Road from 8am to 11am

- Sackville Street to Stainbeck Road from 8am to 11.15am

Merrion Street

- Woodhouse Lane to Wade Lane from 8am to 11.45am

Monk Bridge Road

- Moor Road to Grove Road from 8am to 11am

Moorland Road

- The whole from 8am to 10am

Oatland Lane

- The whole from 8am to 11.45am

Oatland Road

- The whole from 8am to 11.45am

Otley Road

- Headlingley Lane to North Lane from 8am to 10.30am

- Shaw Lane to North Lane (Southbound-Northbound access maintained from North Lane) from 8am to 10.30am

Park Row

- The Headrow to South Parade from 4am to 3pm

Rampant Road

- The whole from 8am to 10.15am

Shaw Lane

- The whole from 8am to 11am

The Headrow

- Calverley Street to Albion Street from 4am to 3pm

- Oxford Place to Eastgate/Calverley Street from 4am to 3pm

Wade Lane

- The whole (Northbound-Southbound access maintained from Belgrave Street) from 8am to 11.45am

Woodhouse Lane

- St Mark’s Road to Victoria Road from 8am to 10.30am

Woodhouse Street

- Woodhouse Lane to Delph Lane from 8am to 10.15am

Parking Suspensions

Blenheim Terrace

- From 6pm on Saturday, June 17 to 11.30am on Sunday, June 18, 2023

Calverley Street

- From 6pm on Saturday, June 17 to 3pm on Sunday, June 18, 2023

Cookridge Street

- From 6pm on Saturday, June 17 to 3pm on Sunday, June 18, 2023

Grove Road