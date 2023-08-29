With the current disruptions at Leeds Bradford Airport affecting Yorkshire holidaymakers, Confused.com has published a guide on how to make a claim as straight-forward as possible.

The National Air Traffic Services (NATS), a UK provider of air traffic control services, has applied flow restrictions on Monday (August 21) to maintain safety following a technical problem.

The glitch has resulted in national flight disruptions across the country including Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA).

Since Sunday (August 28) various flights have either been delayed or cancelled.

A view of Leeds Bradford Airport. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

LBA has issued advice for customers on its Facebook page: “Due to the recent nationwide technical glitch impacting air traffic control, flights from LBA are still facing disruptions.

“Before you make your way to the airport, we strongly recommend checking your flight’s status with your airline. Your travel plans are important to us, and this will help ensure a smoother journey.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to resolve this situation.”

How to claim on your travel insurance for flight delays and cancellations

You can claim for medical expenses, personal injury, cancellations or delays and lost or stolen baggage.

Confused.com has published a step-by-step guide on how to make a claim in these circumstances.

To claim on your travel insurance, you will need to first have the appropriate and correct documentation with you. You should make sure you have copies of your passport, visa, flight details and your travel insurance policy and take a copy of them with you.

Leave another copy of your papers in a secure place, perhaps with a family member back home. You should also make a note of your insurer’s emergency contact number as well.

This process can differ depending on your insurer and the type of claim you are making. However, generally, if you need to make a travel insurance claim, you will need to do the following things:

Contact your insurer as soon as possible as well as the relevant authorities if you need to, this might be necessary if your belongings are stolen.

Collect supporting evidence for your claim, for example photos or any crime details the country’s police has given to you.

Give your insurer accurate and truthful information. The more information you divulge, the easier it is for the insurer to assess your claim and the quicker you will likely be paid.

Some insurance claims are quickly resolved over the phone. Others will need you to fill in forms and include or attach copies of all documentation you think may be relevant.

Many insurers allow you to submit forms online but if you are sending yours in the post, keep your own copy of all supporting documents and send it by special delivery so it is signed and recorded.

If you are not sure of the quickest way of getting in touch with your insurer, you usually will find a phone number and information about making a claim on your policy documents.

If your flight is delayed because it was cancelled, for example, you will usually be required to provide confirmation from your tour operator or carrier. Ideally, you will need to get this at the time of the delay.

If that is not practical, as soon as you get home, chase the carrier for a document explaining the delay.