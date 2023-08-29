As chaos continues to affect Yorkshire travellers at Leeds Bradford Airport following Air Traffic Control technical issues, more flights have been delayed and cancelled.

A glitch in the UK air traffic control system has caused widespread disruption to flights across the country over the weekend - including Yorkshire’s only airport Leeds Bradford (LBA).

The National Air Traffic Services (NATS), the country’s provider of air traffic control services, announced that it has applied traffic flow restrictions on Monday (August 21) to maintain safety following a technical issue.

Flights arriving into LBA and departing from the airport continue to be affected, with long delays and a few cancellations.

Jet2.com Boeing 737 taking off at Leeds Bradford Airport. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

A statement was published on Ryanair’s website: “As a result of the latest UK ATC Failure on Mon 28 Aug, more than 20 Ryanair aircraft were unable to get back to their home base last evening and a considerable number of our crews ran out of their legal duty hours limit yesterday.

“Today, Tues 29 Aug, passengers can expect some flight disruptions as we work to get our aircraft and crews back on schedule. We expect some flight cancellations and considerable flight delays today caused by this latest, still unexplained, NATS failure.

“We apologise sincerely to customers for these cancellations and delays. Our teams are working hard to minimise inconvenience to our passengers. Please check your Ryanair app for latest flight updates.”

LBA has released a statement to customers: “Due to the recent nationwide technical glitch impacting air traffic control, flights from LBA are still facing disruptions.

“Before you make your way to the airport, we strongly recommend checking your flight’s status with your airline. Your travel plans are important to us, and this will help ensure a smoother journey.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to resolve this situation.”

Jet2 and TUI airlines have been contacted for a statement.

Leeds Bradford Airport delays and cancellations

Tuesday, August 29 - Departures

Airline: Jet2.com

Original departure: 6.15am

Status: Cancelled, Contact Airline

Flight no: LS217

Destination: Arrecife

Airline: Ryanair

Original departure: 6.50am

Status: Estimated Departure 12:30

Flight no: FR2503

Destination: Faro

Airline: Jet2.com

Original departure: 7am

Status: Cancelled, Contact Airline

Flight no: LS261

Destination: Thessaloniki

Airline: Jet2.com

Original departure: 7.35am

Status: Cancelled, Contact Airline

Flight no: LS245

Destination: Split

Airline: Jet2.com

Original departure: 9.37am

Status: Estimated Departure 15:30, Collect Welfare Vouchers From Gate 7

Flight no: LS271

Destination: Alicante

Airline: Jet2.com

Original departure: 11.15am

Status: Cancelled, Contact Airline

Flight no: LS443

Destination: Heraklion

Airline: Jet2.com

Original departure: 2.10pm

Status: Cancelled, Contact Airline

Flight no: LS175

Destination: Jersey

Airline: Jet2.com

Original departure: 5pm

Status: Delayed

Flight no: LS477

Destination: Las Palmas

Tuesday, August 29 - Arrivals

Airline: Ryanair

Original arrival: 10.55am

Status: Expected 12:04pm

Flight no: FR2311A

Destination: Palma

Airline: Ryanair

Original arrival: 12pm

Status: Expected 12:15pm

Flight no: FR2333

Destination: Krakow

Airline: TUI Airways

Original arrival: 1.50pm

Status: Expected 15:20

Flight no: TOM3251

Destination: Palma

Airline: Jet2.com

Original arrival: 2.20pm

Status: Cancelled, Contact Airline

Flight no: LS246

Destination: Split

Airline: Jet2.com

Original arrival: 3.15pm

Status: Cancelled, Contact Airline

Flight no: LS262

Destination: Thessaloniki

Airline: Jet2.com

Original arrival: 3.50pm

Status: Cancelled, Contact Airline

Flight no: LS218

Destination: Arrecife

Airline: Jet2.com

Original arrival: 8.40pm

Status: Cancelled, Contact Airline

Flight no: LS444