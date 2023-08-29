Leeds Bradford Airport flight delays and cancellations: A list of flight changes as Air Traffic Control technical issues continue to affect Yorkshire travellers
A glitch in the UK air traffic control system has caused widespread disruption to flights across the country over the weekend - including Yorkshire’s only airport Leeds Bradford (LBA).
The National Air Traffic Services (NATS), the country’s provider of air traffic control services, announced that it has applied traffic flow restrictions on Monday (August 21) to maintain safety following a technical issue.
Flights arriving into LBA and departing from the airport continue to be affected, with long delays and a few cancellations.
A statement was published on Ryanair’s website: “As a result of the latest UK ATC Failure on Mon 28 Aug, more than 20 Ryanair aircraft were unable to get back to their home base last evening and a considerable number of our crews ran out of their legal duty hours limit yesterday.
“Today, Tues 29 Aug, passengers can expect some flight disruptions as we work to get our aircraft and crews back on schedule. We expect some flight cancellations and considerable flight delays today caused by this latest, still unexplained, NATS failure.
“We apologise sincerely to customers for these cancellations and delays. Our teams are working hard to minimise inconvenience to our passengers. Please check your Ryanair app for latest flight updates.”
LBA has released a statement to customers: “Due to the recent nationwide technical glitch impacting air traffic control, flights from LBA are still facing disruptions.
“Before you make your way to the airport, we strongly recommend checking your flight’s status with your airline. Your travel plans are important to us, and this will help ensure a smoother journey.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to resolve this situation.”
Jet2 and TUI airlines have been contacted for a statement.
Leeds Bradford Airport delays and cancellations
Tuesday, August 29 - Departures
Airline: Jet2.com
Original departure: 6.15am
Status: Cancelled, Contact Airline
Flight no: LS217
Destination: Arrecife
Airline: Ryanair
Original departure: 6.50am
Status: Estimated Departure 12:30
Flight no: FR2503
Destination: Faro
Airline: Jet2.com
Original departure: 7am
Status: Cancelled, Contact Airline
Flight no: LS261
Destination: Thessaloniki
Airline: Jet2.com
Original departure: 7.35am
Status: Cancelled, Contact Airline
Flight no: LS245
Destination: Split
Airline: Jet2.com
Original departure: 9.37am
Status: Estimated Departure 15:30, Collect Welfare Vouchers From Gate 7
Flight no: LS271
Destination: Alicante
Airline: Jet2.com
Original departure: 11.15am
Status: Cancelled, Contact Airline
Flight no: LS443
Destination: Heraklion
Airline: Jet2.com
Original departure: 2.10pm
Status: Cancelled, Contact Airline
Flight no: LS175
Destination: Jersey
Airline: Jet2.com
Original departure: 5pm
Status: Delayed
Flight no: LS477
Destination: Las Palmas
Tuesday, August 29 - Arrivals
Airline: Ryanair
Original arrival: 10.55am
Status: Expected 12:04pm
Flight no: FR2311A
Destination: Palma
Airline: Ryanair
Original arrival: 12pm
Status: Expected 12:15pm
Flight no: FR2333
Destination: Krakow
Airline: TUI Airways
Original arrival: 1.50pm
Status: Expected 15:20
Flight no: TOM3251
Destination: Palma
Airline: Jet2.com
Original arrival: 2.20pm
Status: Cancelled, Contact Airline
Flight no: LS246
Destination: Split
Airline: Jet2.com
Original arrival: 3.15pm
Status: Cancelled, Contact Airline
Flight no: LS262
Destination: Thessaloniki
Airline: Jet2.com
Original arrival: 3.50pm
Status: Cancelled, Contact Airline
Flight no: LS218
Destination: Arrecife
Airline: Jet2.com
Original arrival: 8.40pm
Status: Cancelled, Contact Airline
Flight no: LS444
Destination: Heraklion