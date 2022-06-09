It comes as airports across the country continue to struggle dealing with the rise in passenger numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Travellers flying out of Leeds Bradford Airport have been left queuing out the terminal building in recent weeks as security personnel worked to get people through.

Queues were expected to only get worse last weekend as holidaymakers made the most of the jubilee bank holiday.

Leeds Bradford Airport has experienced issues in recent weeks

Taking to social media, one flyer described queues left stranded on the runway with no staff to help passengers disembark.

"More Leeds Bradford airport drama - sat on the runway as there’s no staff to disembark any of the flights. There’s literally just flights sat on the ground," they tweeted.

"There’s huge problems here at the moment, it’s no fault of the staff. They’re so under the pump."

Another user described the airport as 'absolutely inadequate' warning travels to avoid LBA completely.

"The queues at Leeds Bradford airport are so bad that they cross the arrivals section and nobody knows where the queue starts." they said.

With many staff having been let go at the height of the pandemic, the airport has struggled copy amidst an increase in demand.

Other users bemoaned 'the chaos' of the LBA drop off zone with only two barriers in operation.

The CEO of Leeds Bradford Airport previously issued an apology to all customers impacted by 'current queuing issues'.

"I’m sorry for all passengers that have had a negative experience travelling at LBA in recent weeks and want to assure everybody across the region that we have solutions in place to fix these problems as quickly as possible." said, CEO, Vincent Hodder.

"We’re doing everything we can to make travelling through LBA is as smooth and comfortable an experience as possible, whilst also being a safe environment."