According to price comparison website PetrolPrices said the most expensive price being charged is 202.9p per litre at BP sites on the A1(M) near Sunderland, Tyne and Wear; the A1(M) near Wetherby, West Yorkshire; the M4 near Chippenham, Wiltshire; and the M6 near Burton-in-Kendal, Cumbria.

The most expensive forecourts on local roads are selling petrol at up to 196.9p per litre in Glasgow and near Stafford, Staffordshire.

Average diesel prices are also at a record high.

Petrol prices at Wetherby Services, as the average cost of filling a typical family car with petrol could exceed £100 for the first time

They hit 186.6p on Tuesday, up 1.4p from Monday.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “A full tank of unleaded has now shot up to £99.40, moving us ever closer to the milestone £100 petrol fill-up – an unfortunate landmark we may reach as soon as today.

“Asda hiked its average petrol price nearly 5p a litre in a single day, which is unheard of. These are unprecedented times in terms of the accelerating cost of forecourt fuel.”

It comes as Downing Street indicated fuel retailers failing to pass on the fuel duty cut could be named and shamed after the largest daily jump in petrol prices for 17 years.

There is continued concern in Government that the 5p cut implemented by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in March is still not being reflected in pump prices at all filling stations.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We are continuing to look at all possible options. Transparency may have an important role to play.

“It is important the public understand what actions each of the fuel retailers are taking and so we are considering what further options we can take in this area.”

Data firm Experian Catalist said the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Tuesday reached a record 180.7p.

The 2.2p increase from Monday was the largest daily jump in 17 years, according to the RAC.

A further rise of just 1.2p will take the average cost of a full tank for a 55-litre family car to more than £100 for the first time.

AA spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “Yesterday’s more than 2p-a-litre leap in average UK petrol prices is a huge shock, and fuels concern that speculation of a £2 litre just gives the fuel trade licence to pile on extra cost and misery.

“The Government needs to act fast to rein in these excesses.