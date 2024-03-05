Leeds Bradford Airport departures: Best summer destinations to travel to direct from the Yorkshire airport including Belfast, Nice, Barcelona, Amsterdam and Majorca
Airlines Wizz Air and Ryanair have both seen jumps in the number of passengers taking their flights in February.
Ryanair, the bigger of the two companies, said it carried 11.1 million passengers last month - which was an increase of five per cent from the 10.6 million people who took a Ryanair flight in February 2023. The load element, which is the proportion of seats that were filled with passengers, was 92 per cent, consistent from a year earlier.
This coincided with the announcement that Ryanair had cancelled its lowest number of flights due to the Israel-Gaza conflict since before Hamas’s attacks in October last year. It had cancelled 800 flights last month, down from 950 in January 2024.
Meanwhile, Wizz Air announced a 15.8 per cent rise in passenger numbers last month, compared with February 2023, to 4.4 million. Its load factor was 90 per cent.
The airline stated its load factor was “impacted by reallocated Israel capacity”, but did not give any details. It also flew more capacity than it expected during the month.
The company said: “Wizz Air continues to consistently report the lowest CO2 emissions per passenger/km among competitor airlines, with 52.0 grams per passenger/km for the rolling 12 months to 29 February 2024.”
Ahead of the spring season, avid travellers will be looking forward to summer and searching for their holiday destinations. Below is a list of summer destinations Yorkshire folk can travel to direct from Leeds Bradford Airport.
Best summer destinations to travel to direct from Leeds Bradford Airport
Austria
- Salzburg
Bulgaria
- Bourgas
Croatia
- Dubrovnik
- Split
- Zadar
Cyprus
- Larnaca
- Paphos
Czech Republic
- Prague
France
- Bergerac
- Limoges
- Nice
- Paris
- Chambery
- Perpignan (new)
Greece
- Corfu
- Crete
- Halkidiki/Thessaloniki
- Kefalonia
- Kos
- Rhodes
- Zante/Zakynthos
- Santorini
- Skiathos
Hungary
- Budapest
Ireland
- Dublin
Italy
- Naples
- Pisa
- Rome
- Verona
- Sicily
Latvia
- Riga
Madeira
- Funchal
Malta
- Malta
Netherlands
- Amsterdam
Poland
- Gdansk
- Krakow
- Warsaw
- Wroclaw
- Poznan
- Katowice (new)
Portugal
- Faro/Algarve
- Porto (new)
Slovakia
- Bratislava
Spain
- Alicante
- Almeria
- Balearic Islands (Ibiza, Menorca and Majorca)
- Barcelona
- Canary Islands (Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria/Las Palmas, Lanzarote and Tenerife)
- Girona
- Malaga
- Reus
Switzerland
- Geneva
Turkey
- Antalya
- Bodrum
- Dalaman
- Izmir
Northern Ireland
- Belfast
Romania
- Bucharest (new)
- Cluj-Napoca (new)
Morocco
- Agadir (new)
