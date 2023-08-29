Many flights have been delayed or cancelled due to a technical issue with the air traffic control system following applied traffic flow restrictions on Monday (August 21) by the National Air Traffic Services (NATS).

A spokesperson for LBA said: “Due to the recent nationwide technical glitch impacting air traffic control, flights from LBA are still facing disruptions.

Aircraft operated by TUI. (Pic credit: Anthony Devlin / AFP via Getty Images)

“Before you make your way to the airport, we strongly recommend checking your flight’s status with your airline. Your travel plans are important to us, and this will help ensure a smoother journey.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to resolve this situation.”

The Yorkshire Post contacted airlines TUI, Ryanair and Jet2 for comment on the current chaos ensued at the airport.

A spokesperson for TUI said: “We understand how important holidays are to our customers, which is why we’re doing everything we can to keep operating as many flights as possible to and from the UK, despite the significant impact to all airlines following the National Air Traffic Control Services (NATS) issue.“It is therefore with deep regret that we have been given no choice but to cancel a small number of holidays due the repercussions of the NATS system issues. Those customers impacted will be contacted by us directly to discuss their options, which include getting a full refund for their holiday.“Our priority remains communicating directly with our customers and making sure they are looked after during this unexpected disruption.“Customers travelling on Tuesday 29th August should travel to the airport as usual, unless contacted directly by TUI and told otherwise.”

Tourists wait to check in for TUI flight. (Pic credit: Andreas Rentz / Getty Images)

A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “As a result of the latest UK ATC Failure on Mon 28 Aug, more than 20 Ryanair aircraft were unable to get back to their home base last evening and a considerable number of our crews ran out of their legal duty hours limit yesterday.

“Today, Tues 29 Aug, passengers can expect some flight disruptions as we work to get our aircraft and crews back on schedule. We expect some flight cancellations and considerable flight delays today caused by this latest, still unexplained, NATS failure.

“We apologise sincerely to customers for these cancellations and delays. Our teams are working hard to minimise inconvenience to our passengers. Please check your Ryanair app for latest flight updates.”

A spokesperson for Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “Due to the technical fault that affected the UK’s National Air Traffic Services yesterday, which has impacted all airlines, Jet2.com flights departing and returning to the UK are expected to experience significant delays.

Jet2 planes at Leeds Bradford Airport. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

“Our teams are working incredibly hard to communicate with, and look after, our customers and they will continue to do so.

“As a result of the disruption, we took the decision to cancel some outbound flights yesterday (Monday 28th August) and this morning (29th August). We have contacted all affected customers to let them know, and they will of course receive a full refund. We are extremely sorry to have to take this decision however the ATC disruption left us with no other choice.

“Customers due to travel today should travel to the airport as normal unless we advise otherwise and continue to monitor Flight Information on our website.

“For customers due to return to the UK, our teams are working tirelessly to provide hotel accommodation and we will be adding extra flights on top of our scheduled programme to bring our customers’ home.