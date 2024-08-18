Leeds Bradford Airport: Holidaymakers face huge delays as popular destination ravaged by fires

Holidaymakers at Leeds Bradford Airport are facing huge delays as a popular destination battles a huge blaze.

Madeira, Portugal is an island with a population of around 250,000 people.

It is a popular destination for visitors including hikers across the Summer due to high temperatures and a varied landscape.

However, a fire on the island is causing significant issues at Funchal airport – with no planes landing in the past 24 hours.

This morning, the fire has progressed with some intensity on the right bank of Serra de Água, having already passed Fajã das Éguas and Fajã dos Cedros, according to Madeira Island News.

Flight LS425 to Madeira from Leeds Bradford Airport was due to set off at 7am this morning.

Travellers were told to expect delays and at the time of writing, a new departure time of 2pm has been given, with passengers stuck in the airport compensated with vouchers by Jet2.

Madeira Airport is very closely situated between the ocean and rocky mountains ranges and is known to be difficult to land at, with weather often affecting flights.