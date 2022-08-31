Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travelling abroad can be one of the most stressful, anxiety-inducing tasks from getting enough gas in your car and parking your car at the airport to the process of dropping your suitcase off and getting through security.

It’s always recommended to plan ahead of your day of travel, particularly when it comes to your journey to the airport itself.

Doing a quick Google search can help you find out the nearest petrol stations to the airport you are flying from, but just to make it easier, we have done all of that for you.

A Shell Petrol Station. (Pic credit: Daniel Martino)

Here are the nearest petrol stations to Leeds Bradford Airport where you can fill up your car.

Sainsbury’s, Apperley Lane, Yeadon, LS19 7BZ

Opening hours:

Monday to Sunday: 06:00 - 23:00

A six-minute drive from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Morrisons petrol station, High St, Yeadon, Leeds, LS19 7PP

Opening hours:

Monday to Saturday: 7am to 10pm

Sundays: 10am to 4pm

A six-minute drive from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Jet petrol station, Green Lane, Yeadon, LS19 7BU

Opening hours:

Monday to Sunday: 8am to 9.45pm

A four-minute drive from Leeds Bradford Airport.

ESSO EG Broadway, Broadway, Horsforth, Leeds, LS18 4DY

Opening hours: Open 24 hours

A 10-minute drive from Leeds Bradford Airport.

BP, Bradford Road, Guiseley, Menston, Leeds LS20 8LZ

Opening hours: 24 hours, seven days a week.

A 12-minute drive from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Texaco, Ring Road, Leeds LS16 6EB

Opening hours: 24 hours, seven days a week.

A 10-minute drive from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Shell, Ring Road & Broadway, Horsforth, Leeds LS18 4HG

Opening hours: 24 hours, seven days a week.

An eight-minute drive from Leeds Bradford Airport.

ESSO EG Lawnswood, Otley Road, Leeds LS16 8AA

Opening hours: 24 hours, seven days a week.