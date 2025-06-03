This was the moment a pilot aborted landing at Leeds Bradford Airport amid an ‘obstruction’.

The footage attached to this story was taken on the LS206 flight from Ibiza to Leeds Bradford Airport on Sunday June 1.

FlightRadar tracker data shows the path of the plane, circling for a second attempt after the aborted landing just metres from the runway.

Charlotte MH was on the Jet2 flight on Sunday.

This was the moment a pilot aborted landing at Leeds Bradford Airport amid high winds. Credit Flight Radar/Charlotte MH

She told the Yorkshire Post how the landing felt ‘faster than usual’ before a sudden acceleration.

"We felt the plane go up again”, she explained.

The aborted landing is common at Leeds Bradford Airport which is the highest airport in England.

“It happened so quickly and we were completely not expecting it”, Charlotte continued.

"I noticed the passenger in front had his head down and the lady next to my husband was crying.

"There were a few screams and gasps near the back of the plane but I had my girls next to me so stayed calm for them but it felt pretty scary!"

A tannoy announcement from cabin crew instructed passengers to stay in their seats.

The announcement said: "Ladies and gentleman we have aborted our landing, please remain in your seats and await further instructions, thank you.”

"I initially thought perhaps it had been too windy”, Charlotte said.

"The captain then spoke and said something about an obstruction on the runway.

"We circled again for a few minutes and then went down for the second landing attempt.

"Landing at LBA is bad enough as it is without having to abort the landing. We all clapped and cheered with relief as everyone does at LBA but it was utmost relief this time!”

Charlotte praised the skill of the pilot after the landing around 25 minutes later.

“He was very accommodating to all the children on the plane, letting them visit the cockpit whilst we waited for clearance to take off", she added.

Leeds Bradford Airport is England’s highest airport at an elevation of 681ft.