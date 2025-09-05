Leeds Bradford Airport: Where the Yorkshire airport ranks among UK’s best for 2025 according Which?
In the annual survey published by Which?, the list is compiled after talking to passengers who have taken, between them, nearly 8,000 trips.
The lowest-ranked airports included more than 15 million passengers, while the highest-ranked airports carried less than six million.
In April 2025, Which? surveyed 5,789 of its members and members of the public about 7,975 airport visits in the past 12 months with star ratings out of five.
Customer score is based on a combination of overall satisfaction and how likely they are to recommend the airport.
Late cancellations of flights within 24 hours of departure from May 2024 to April 2025, according to Civil Aviation Authority data.
Seating number available, comfort, location throughout the airport (excluding in lounges, bars or restaurants) and staff overall customer experience received from the airport staff.
Leeds Bradford Airport received a customer score of 58 per cent, a three star rating out of five for the staff, a four star rating out of five for queues at the check-in desk, four stars for queues for bag drop and four stars for queues at airport security.
Where Leeds Bradford Airport ranks among best UK airports
Leeds Bradford Airport
Ranking: 15 of 29
Customer score: 58%
Late cancellations: 1.3
Staff rating (out of 5): 3 stars
Queues at the check-in desk (out of 5): 4 stars
Queues for bag drop (out of 5): 4 stars
Queues at airport security (out of 5): 4 stars
Queues at passport control (out of 5): 2 stars
Baggage reclaim wait (out of 5): 3 stars
Seating (out of 5): 1 star
Price of goods in shops and food outlets (out of 5): 1 star
Range and quality of shops and food outlets (out of 5): 1 star
Toilets (out of 5): 2 stars