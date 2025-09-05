The list of the best airports in the UK has been released by Which? - here is where Leeds Bradford Airport ranks among them.

In the annual survey published by Which?, the list is compiled after talking to passengers who have taken, between them, nearly 8,000 trips.

The lowest-ranked airports included more than 15 million passengers, while the highest-ranked airports carried less than six million.

In April 2025, Which? surveyed 5,789 of its members and members of the public about 7,975 airport visits in the past 12 months with star ratings out of five.

Leeds Bradford Airport. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Customer score is based on a combination of overall satisfaction and how likely they are to recommend the airport.

Late cancellations of flights within 24 hours of departure from May 2024 to April 2025, according to Civil Aviation Authority data.

Seating number available, comfort, location throughout the airport (excluding in lounges, bars or restaurants) and staff overall customer experience received from the airport staff.

Where Leeds Bradford Airport ranks among best UK airports

Leeds Bradford Airport

Ranking: 15 of 29

Customer score: 58%

Late cancellations: 1.3

Staff rating (out of 5): 3 stars

Queues at the check-in desk (out of 5): 4 stars

Queues for bag drop (out of 5): 4 stars

Queues at airport security (out of 5): 4 stars

Queues at passport control (out of 5): 2 stars

Baggage reclaim wait (out of 5): 3 stars

Seating (out of 5): 1 star

Price of goods in shops and food outlets (out of 5): 1 star

Range and quality of shops and food outlets (out of 5): 1 star