Leeds Festival: Stage closures and delays to opening as organisers release statement amid Storm Lilian
The main acts of the festival are due to begin today, with the arena set to open at 11am.
However, organisers released a statement on Friday morning announcing an indefinite delay to opening the arena.
The BBC Radio 1 stage and the Aux stage will also have no performances and be closed on Friday according to the statement.
The statement in full reads: “We can see an end in sight to the high winds.
"We definitely won't be opening the arena at 11am, but we are targeting as soon as possible after that and we will update you further.
"However, we have definitely lost the BBC Radio 1 stage today, and there will be no performances on it.
“We have also lost the Aux stage today, and there will be no performances on it. We remain hopeful that everything else will continue as planned and that we will still have an amazing weekend. Please await further information.”
Many campers took to social media to complain of tents ‘flying’ across the campsites.
Damage has also been reported to paths and fences according to social media users.
More to come.
