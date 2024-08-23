Leeds Festival: Stage closures and delays to opening as organisers release statement amid Storm Lilian

Leeds Festival organisers have announced a delay to opening the arena and the closure of at least two stages on Friday due to Storm Lilian.

The main acts of the festival are due to begin today, with the arena set to open at 11am.

However, organisers released a statement on Friday morning announcing an indefinite delay to opening the arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BBC Radio 1 stage and the Aux stage will also have no performances and be closed on Friday according to the statement.

Leeds FestivalSWNSTom Maddick /

The statement in full reads: “We can see an end in sight to the high winds.

"We definitely won't be opening the arena at 11am, but we are targeting as soon as possible after that and we will update you further.

"However, we have definitely lost the BBC Radio 1 stage today, and there will be no performances on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have also lost the Aux stage today, and there will be no performances on it. We remain hopeful that everything else will continue as planned and that we will still have an amazing weekend. Please await further information.”

Many campers took to social media to complain of tents ‘flying’ across the campsites.

Damage has also been reported to paths and fences according to social media users.