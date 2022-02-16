Restrictions apply to all vehicles going over the stretch of motorway on the M1 near Meadowhall in Sheffield with a height of 6ft 9 inches and higher, vehicles towing and also to motorcycles.

National Highways said there will be delays and diversions have been put in place.

Northbound traffic is being diverted via the solid circle diversion symbol and asked to exit the M1 Motorway using Junction 34 (South) slip road. Then at the roundabout, take the third exit and proceed along the lower level of the viaduct under the M1 to the next roundabout (M1 Junction 34 North). At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit to re-join M1 North.

Tinsley Viaduct on the M1 in Sheffield is closed to high-sided and vulnerable vehicles tonight as Storm Dudley batters region.

Southbound traffic is being diverted via the solid square diversion symbol and is being asked to follow the above diversion route in reverse.

National Highways says it classes the following as vulnerable vehicles - motorhomes, vans, transit vans with modifications, vehicles towing trailers and caravans, motorcycles, tippers, double decker buses, articulated HGVs (full or empty), abnormal loads, car transporters and high-sided rigid HGVs.

It comes as strong winds of up to 90mph brought by Storm Dudley could pose a danger to life forecasters have warned today (Wednesday).