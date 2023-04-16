Overnight closures and diversions are set to bring delays to the M1 in Yorkshire for the next five weeks due to maintenance work on a bridge.

National Highways will carry out an inspection and survey work on the bridge at Hood Hill (A6135) from Monday (April 17) south of junction 35a. It is hoped the work will mean there is less need for reactive repairs in the future.

The agency, which looks after major roads in Yorkshire and across the country, will work overnight Monday to Friday, between 8pm and 6am, under lane closures on the M1 in both directions underneath the bridge for five weeks.

The motorway will remain open, but for safety reasons, the M1 southbound entry slip road from the A616 at junction 35a will be closed.

Overnight closures on the M1 just south of junction 35a near Sheffield are due to begin on Monday, April 17 and will last for five weeks during essential maintenance works to Hood Hill Bridge which runs over the motorway. Photo: Google

Southbound motorway traffic will be diverted onto the A61 at Westwood New Road roundabout, to junction 36, to access the M1. The A616 will remain open to local traffic.