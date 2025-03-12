A man died following a crash on a Yorkshire motorway despite the best efforts of an off-duty police officer who tried to save his life.

The crash happened on the M18 on Monday (Mar 10) when a white Volkswagen Tiguan had crashed into a barrier on the M18 southbound at the top of the slip road for junction five at around 3.45pm.

An off-duty police officer dragged the driver from the car and gave him CPR as he tried to save his life. He was taken to hospital by ambulance but died a short time later.

Part of the M18 was shut for four hours while police carried out investigations, and the road eventually reopened at around 8pm.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “An off-duty officer removed the driver of the Tiguan from his vehicle and commenced CPR. The driver, a 55-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

“His family has been informed and are being supported by our officers.

“No other vehicles were involved in this incident and it is believed the driver suffered a medical episode at the wheel prior to the collision.

“We would, however, like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or anyone with relevant dashcam footage that may aid our investigation into this incident.”