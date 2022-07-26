M18 re-opens after serious crash between Rotherham and Doncaster

UPDATE: The M18 has re-opened following between Junction 1 at Bramley and Junction 2 at Wadworth after a "very serious collision"

By Rebecca Marano
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 8:58 am

National Highways announced at 6.19am on Tuesday (July 26) that the scene had been cleared and all lanes had been re-opened, with no delays on approach.

The M18 was closed in parts of South Yorkshire on Monday afternoon after a very serious crash.

National Highways confirmed that the M18 was closed northbound between Junction 1 at Bramley, near Rotherham, and Junction 2 at Wadworth, near Doncaster.

Shortly after, the motorway was closed in both directions.

This is due to what the agency called a 'very serious collision'.

Emergency services attended the scene.

The AA reported that the crash involved a rolled over truck and had caused severe delays.

