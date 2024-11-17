Four women have been arrested after a stolen car crashed during a police chase on the M62 in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police said the car failed to stop for officers shortly before 3pm on Saturday (Nov 16) on the M621, before making its way onto the M62 westbound carriageway.

The white Toyota Carolla was driving at speed during the chase and crashed with a Peugeot 306 just before junction 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “The Peugeot driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries and his condition is described as critical but stable.

“The four female occupants of the Toyota have been arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle.”

The M62 was totally closed for a number of hours while police officers conducted an investigation. The eastbound carriageway opened a few hours later, while the westbound carriageway eventually reopened in the early hours of this morning (Nov 17).