M62 traffic: More than 40 minutes of delays as three lanes closed due to crash
There are currently delays of more than 40 minutes on the M62 following a crash.
On the M62 westbound between J28 for Tingley and J27 for M621, lanes one, two and three of four were closed due to a collision.
There is approximately 5.5 miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 55 minutes above usual journey times.
UPDATE 4.55PM:
Collision cleared and all lanes reopened on the M62 westbound between J28 and J27.
Delays on approach are still in excess of 40 minutes above usual journey times.
National Highways said: “Please plan ahead when travelling this evening.”
