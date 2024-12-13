M62 traffic: More than 40 minutes of delays as three lanes closed due to crash

There are currently delays of more than 40 minutes on the M62 following a crash.

On the M62 westbound between J28 for Tingley and J27 for M621, lanes one, two and three of four were closed due to a collision.

There is approximately 5.5 miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 55 minutes above usual journey times.

UPDATE 4.55PM:

Collision cleared and all lanes reopened on the M62 westbound between J28 and J27.

Delays on approach are still in excess of 40 minutes above usual journey times.