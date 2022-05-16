National Highways closed two lanes of the M62 heading westbound due to a crash earlier this morning, but has managed to reopen one of them.

The crash happened at around 8am between junction 29 for the M1 and junction 28 for Tingley.

The agency has warned drivers that there are around six miles of tailbacks and delays of around 30 minutes due to the crash.

It said: "Lane 4 remains closed for ongoing carriageway clear up. There is approx. 6.5 miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 40 minutes above usual journey times."